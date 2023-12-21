The Best Games of 2023

In the world of gaming, 2023 was a year of overabundance. There were too many notable, high quality releases for any one person to actually play. Multiple masterpieces were released this year—the kinds of games that, any other year, would’ve singlehandedly dominated the conversation. But not in 2023.

On the darker side, there were also too many layoffs, from Epic to Bungie and countless others. By NPR’s estimate, over 6,500 workers in the industry were laid off between January and the end of November. These layoffs have affected industries beyond gaming, making the future uncertain for other platforms, such as Bandcamp.

Even as there’s a restlessness and unease in the industry, let us briefly look back at the triumphs of the year. Here are the best video games of 2023.

10. Fire Emblem Engage

(Nintendo)

Fire Emblem Engage became the foundation upon which this year’s gaming triumphs gained their profundity, at least in my view. It prepped me for Baldur‘s Gate 3‘s overwhelming number of venues. It prepped me for Final Fantasy XVI‘s trope-y indulgences. Sure, the story was not the series’ best (though I eventually made my jolly nest in its ridiculousness), but these battles provided some of the most fun I had all year. When I played Engage, I was engrossed. (Pro tip: play it on Hard difficulty.)

9. Final Fantasy XVI

(Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XVI unexpectedly became one of 2023’s most divisive games. There are many aspects of the game which have come to feel dull over time—the run-of-the-mill fights feel surprisingly repetitive after a while, plus there are serious pacing issues. But in addition to a deliciously melodramatic, Game of Thrones-inspired story, Final Fantasy XVI‘s strength is a ridiculous flare for spectacle in its boss battles, which dare you to look away.

8. Sea of Stars

(Sabotage Studio)

Sea of Stars was the indie darling of the year—and for incredibly good reason. With beautiful art, a wonderful and classic-feeling score, and an incredibly clever real-time counter mechanic which brightens up its turn-based combat, Sea of Stars is a joy.

7. Street Fighter 6

(Capcom)

Street Fighter 6 accomplishes something that previously seemed laughable: a fun, engaging, meaningful-feeling story mode. In an arcade-style fighting game. Add the introduction of the more inclusive, beginner-friendly Modern controls (a controversial move, but one that makes the game more approachable and less tendonitis-inducing), and you have one of the best fighting games in a long time.

6. Octopath Traveler II

(Square Enix)

Octopath Traveler II may have been completely snubbed by the Game Awards, but that won’t stop me from giving it the recognition it deserves. Handily one of the best RPGs of the year, Octopath Traveler II vastly improves upon its predecessor with a tighter-knit cast of wonderful characters and one of the best scores of the year, courtesy of Yasunori Nishiki.

5. Pikmin 4

Every gaming year has a wildly underappreciated black sheep. The fact that it’s a Nintendo game in 2023 says a lot about the kind of year it was. If the top four games on this list are capital-M Masterpieces, then Pikmin 4 is a lowercase-m masterpiece. It’s also arguably the most beautiful game available on the Nintendo Switch.

I went into Pikmin 4 thinking I did not like Pikmin. I was greeted by one of the most quirky, beautiful, clever, and delightful games of the year. Pikmin 4 perfects the series’ formula, with tweaks like the ability to rewind time and the addition of Oatchi, the Best Boy. Between the treasure names and the spirited cries of the Pikmin, Pikmin 4 made me smile more times than I could recount. And if you can’t bear having a single little guy die on your watch, you can collect your Lesser Mock Bottom in peace.

4. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

(Nintendo)

To have a game like Super Mario Bros. Wonder sitting merely in fourth place still shocks me. The top four games in this list are all capital-M Masterpieces, in the truest sense of the word.

Wonder is aptly named. It is the primary emotion you feel when playing the game. There is so much playfulness and joy exuding from Wonder, clearly rooted in the extended experimentation from which the game itself was born. Every Wonder Flower is a surprise and delight. The caring attention to every little detail makes everything shine brighter. Wonder is a wonder.

3. Alan Wake 2

(Remedy)

Have you ever wanted to play Twin Peaks as a video game? But much scarier? Welcome to Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 is cinematic in the truest sense. It makes several inspired, daring decisions, like including a couple of live-action cutscenes (shout out to Mr. Door). It doesn’t shy away from being meta—after all, it’s a horror game about the creative process—but every one of its artistic gambles pays off tremendously. Whether you’re gathering clues to solve a gruesome slew of murders as badass FBI agent Saga Anderson, or trudging through Alan Wake’s existential nightmare while shadows whisper-shout “WAKE” at you, the gameplay is always engrossing.

Simply put, Alan Wake 2 is a work of art.

2. Baldur’s Gate 3

(Larian Studios)

In Baldur‘s Gate 3, Larian Studios has created a gaming experience that feels alive. There are so many corners of the map to explore, so many possible situations to step into, so many branching possibilities in your play style, so many viable ways to react to what the game throws at you. There is no way that two playthroughs of Baldur‘s Gate 3 can be exactly alike. It’s an absolute wonder to behold.

And that’s before we even get to the game’s brilliant performances from its highly memorable cast of characters, causing players no small amount of strife and passion as they attempt to woo the party member of their choice.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

(Nintendo)

Before this year, Breath of the Wild was widely acknowledged to be as close to a “perfect game” as possible. But with Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo performed a miracle: they took something previously regarded as perfect and made it seem like a mere warmup.

Tears of the Kingdom is a seamless, fluid experience whose limits are only defined by the player’s imagination. Whether you want to use your power of construction and the game’s remarkable physics to build a very long bridge, a flaming penis man, or a workable mech—Tears‘ world is your oyster. There are multiple answers to its puzzles, and the game never judges you for taking the simpler approach. Not to mention the story is one of the best in Zelda‘s history.

The first time I piloted an airplane in Tears, I screamed like a child on her first roller coaster. When Link dove from the sky back into the land of Hyrule, I cried like I’d returned home after a long time away. The final battle was a series of shrieks and cheers.

To play Tears of the Kingdom is to feel a constant, warm sense of amazement. It’s a masterpiece among masterpieces.

(featured image:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]