Here’s How To Watch Every ‘One Piece’ Movie in Order

I don’t think I should be enabling you like this. You have a problem. There are over 1,000 episodes of One Piece, and you’re telling me you want to see the MOVIES TOO!? I CANNOT ALLOW THIS.

You need to go outside. Get some fresh air. Kiss somebody. Touch a dog’s face. Poke a bumblebee. Throttle a turkey and bring it home for supper. Egg a house. Steal a car. Rob a bank. Flee across state lines. Change your name. Forge new passport. Lay low in Mexico. Start a new life. Evade the law. Die in a blaze of glory in a gunfight with federal police. Do ANYTHING else except watch MORE One Piece. Live a little bit.

Then, after you’ve committed the crime of the century, you can watch all 15 of the One Piece movies in order while you relax in Federal prison. We’ve even included exactly where these movies should fall on your One Piece watchlist.

One Piece: The Movie (watch after episode 18) Clockwork Island Adventure (watch after episode 52) Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals (watch after episode 102) Dead End Adventure (watch after episode 130) The Cursed Holy Sword (watch after episode 143) Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island (watch after episode 224) The Giant Mechanical Soldier of Karakuri Castle (watch after episode 228) Episode of Alabasta: The Desert Princess and the Pirates (remake of the Alabasta saga) Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in Winter, Miracle Sakura (remake of the Drum Island Arc) One Piece Film: Strong World (watch after episode 381) One Piece 3D: Straw Hat Chase One Piece Film: Z (watch after episode 573) One Piece Film: Gold (watch after episode 750) One Piece Stampede (watch after the Whole Cake Island Arc) One Piece RED (watch after Uta’s Past Arc)

(featured image: Toei animation)

