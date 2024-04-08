Category:
Big on the Internet

Tired of That Extra Click? Here’s How to Remove the Sensitive Content Warning on X

Image of Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 11:19 am
A woman with her face obscured holds her cell phone in front of her, looking at it.

Twitter is full of various kinds of content, some of which is sensitive to viewers and will be blurred out with a content warning. If you find clicking through that warning to be too burdensome, there is a way to remove the sensitive content warning on Twitter / X.

Recommended Videos

First things first, you’re going to need to find your account settings. We’ll tell you how to do this on a web browser and the Twitter app. For web users, you’ll need to log into your account and go to the “More” tab on the sidebar. It should be the last setting there. Next, follow the steps down below:

  1. Find the “Settings & Support” option from the drop-down menu and click it.
  2. Next, find the “Settings and Privacy” option and click it to take you to Settings.
  3. You’re going to want to click “Privacy and Safety” next.
  4. In the new menu that pops up, find the “Content You See” tab below “Your Twitter Activity” and click it.
  5. On the next page, you’ll be able to find the “Display Media That May Contain Sensitive Content” tab. Click the checkbox next to it and it will turn the setting on. You should now be able to browse sensitive content without the blurred warning popping up.

The process is mostly similar for mobile users, but we’ll tell you how to do it anyway. It should be fairly straightforward, so just follow the steps down below:

  1. Log into your Twitter account on your phone.
  2. Find your timeline and click on your profile icon. Swiping right will also work.
  3. Next, you’ll need to find “Settings & Support” and click it.
  4. In the new menu, find and click “Settings and Privacy.”
  5. Once in the Settings tab, find and click “Privacy and Safety.”
  6. Next, you’ll need to click the “Content You See” tab.
  7. Click the “Display Media That May Contain Sensitive Content” option. It should now be enabled.

Twitter generally flags a few common things as sensitive media by default. Things like sexual content and nudity, graphic content and gore, criminal activity, and so on will be flagged as sensitive media. Remember that certain sensitive content is not allowed on the platform and will result in a suspension when reported.

You can report sensitive content that breaks Twitter rules through the usual way of reporting a post. Click the three-dot icon normally at the top of a post, then click “report post” and fill in all relevant information. Time scales for report response from a team member vary, though most are answered in less than a week, often within 24 hours.

If you ever want to turn the sensitive content warnings back on, just follow the steps again. Happy (?) tweeting.

(featured image: ismagilov/Getty Images)

Post Tag:
Twitter
The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Rumored Tracklist for Billie Eilish’s New Album Includes a ‘Spirited’ Title
Artwork for Billie Eilish's third studio album, 'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT'
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Rumored Tracklist for Billie Eilish’s New Album Includes a ‘Spirited’ Title
The Mary Sue Staff The Mary Sue Staff Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Morgan Wallen’s Recent Arrest Is Just the Latest in His String of Controversies
Morgan Wallen attends the 2019 CMT Music Awards
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Morgan Wallen’s Recent Arrest Is Just the Latest in His String of Controversies
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 8, 2024
Read Article The Internet Slams Lily Allen’s Bizarre Criticism of Beyoncé’s ‘Jolene’ Cover
Lily Allen at Glamour Women of the Year Awards in 2023 and Beyoncé at the 2024 Grammys
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
The Internet Slams Lily Allen’s Bizarre Criticism of Beyoncé’s ‘Jolene’ Cover
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Racist Conservatives Have Convinced Themselves Romeo and Juliet Are Historical Figures
Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio as Romeo and Juliet in Romeo + Juliet
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Racist Conservatives Have Convinced Themselves Romeo and Juliet Are Historical Figures
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Elon Musk Is Giving Out Free Blue Check Marks Even Though No One Wants Them
Elon Musk giving an awkward thumbs up at the Axel Springer Award ceremony in 2020
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Elon Musk Is Giving Out Free Blue Check Marks Even Though No One Wants Them
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Rumored Tracklist for Billie Eilish’s New Album Includes a ‘Spirited’ Title
Artwork for Billie Eilish's third studio album, 'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT'
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Rumored Tracklist for Billie Eilish’s New Album Includes a ‘Spirited’ Title
The Mary Sue Staff The Mary Sue Staff Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Morgan Wallen’s Recent Arrest Is Just the Latest in His String of Controversies
Morgan Wallen attends the 2019 CMT Music Awards
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Morgan Wallen’s Recent Arrest Is Just the Latest in His String of Controversies
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 8, 2024
Read Article The Internet Slams Lily Allen’s Bizarre Criticism of Beyoncé’s ‘Jolene’ Cover
Lily Allen at Glamour Women of the Year Awards in 2023 and Beyoncé at the 2024 Grammys
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
The Internet Slams Lily Allen’s Bizarre Criticism of Beyoncé’s ‘Jolene’ Cover
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Racist Conservatives Have Convinced Themselves Romeo and Juliet Are Historical Figures
Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio as Romeo and Juliet in Romeo + Juliet
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Racist Conservatives Have Convinced Themselves Romeo and Juliet Are Historical Figures
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Elon Musk Is Giving Out Free Blue Check Marks Even Though No One Wants Them
Elon Musk giving an awkward thumbs up at the Axel Springer Award ceremony in 2020
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Elon Musk Is Giving Out Free Blue Check Marks Even Though No One Wants Them
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 4, 2024
Author
Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson (he/they) writes about media criticism, race studies, intersectional feminism, and left-wing politics. He has experience writing for The Mary Sue, Cracked.com, Bunny Ears, Static Media, and The Crimson White. His Twitter can be found here: https://twitter.com/8bitStereo