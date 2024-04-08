Tired of That Extra Click? Here’s How to Remove the Sensitive Content Warning on X

Twitter is full of various kinds of content, some of which is sensitive to viewers and will be blurred out with a content warning. If you find clicking through that warning to be too burdensome, there is a way to remove the sensitive content warning on Twitter / X.

First things first, you’re going to need to find your account settings. We’ll tell you how to do this on a web browser and the Twitter app. For web users, you’ll need to log into your account and go to the “More” tab on the sidebar. It should be the last setting there. Next, follow the steps down below:

Find the “Settings & Support” option from the drop-down menu and click it. Next, find the “Settings and Privacy” option and click it to take you to Settings. You’re going to want to click “Privacy and Safety” next. In the new menu that pops up, find the “Content You See” tab below “Your Twitter Activity” and click it. On the next page, you’ll be able to find the “Display Media That May Contain Sensitive Content” tab. Click the checkbox next to it and it will turn the setting on. You should now be able to browse sensitive content without the blurred warning popping up.

The process is mostly similar for mobile users, but we’ll tell you how to do it anyway. It should be fairly straightforward, so just follow the steps down below:

Log into your Twitter account on your phone. Find your timeline and click on your profile icon. Swiping right will also work. Next, you’ll need to find “Settings & Support” and click it. In the new menu, find and click “Settings and Privacy.” Once in the Settings tab, find and click “Privacy and Safety.” Next, you’ll need to click the “Content You See” tab. Click the “Display Media That May Contain Sensitive Content” option. It should now be enabled.

Twitter generally flags a few common things as sensitive media by default. Things like sexual content and nudity, graphic content and gore, criminal activity, and so on will be flagged as sensitive media. Remember that certain sensitive content is not allowed on the platform and will result in a suspension when reported.

You can report sensitive content that breaks Twitter rules through the usual way of reporting a post. Click the three-dot icon normally at the top of a post, then click “report post” and fill in all relevant information. Time scales for report response from a team member vary, though most are answered in less than a week, often within 24 hours.

If you ever want to turn the sensitive content warnings back on, just follow the steps again. Happy (?) tweeting.

(featured image: ismagilov/Getty Images)

