All MEOVV member profiles, ages, more

MEOVV has yet to debut, but they are already causing a storm in the K-pop industry, so here’s what you need to know about their members.

Recommended Videos

THEBLACKLABEL is gearing up to debut their first girl group, MEOVV, sometime in early September. Their debut was first announced on August 16, and since then, all five members have been released to the public. After getting shout-outs from top K-pop idols such as BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jeon Somi, their success is practically guaranteed. Plus, since THEBLACKLABEL is a subsidiary of YG Entertainment, fans are already dubbing MEOVV as “Little BLACKPINK.”

https://twitter.com/OFFICIAL_MEOVV/status/1826182458074906729

But who are the members comprising MEOVV? Let’s discuss it!

1. Ella Gross

https://twitter.com/OFFICIAL_MEOVV/status/1826544848717185256

Ella Gross was the first member of MEOVV to be revealed. Born on December 1, 2008 (currently 15 years old), this Korean-American member has been famous for years thanks to her career as a child model and uncanny resemblance to BLACKPINK’s Jennie. While growing up, she was photographed with the BLACKPINK members on numerous occasions. Before shifting to THEBLACKLABEL, Ella Gross was under YG Entertainment.

Though she is going by her birth name, Ella Gross, her Korean name is Nabi, which means butterfly. Her role models are BLACKPINK, Maisie de Kressel, Kristina Pimenova, and Julia Ma. Besides singing, Ella is proficient in ballet, modern dance, martial arts, and boxing. She is approximately 168cm (5’6″) tall.

2. Gawon

https://twitter.com/OFFICIAL_MEOVV/status/1827269618907672757

Gawon was the second member of MEOVV to be revealed. Like Ella, she is also Korean-American and formerly trained under YG Entertainment. Her English name is Chloe Lee. She is approximately 174-175cm (5’8.5″-5’9″) tall.

Chloe Lee was born on April 27, 2005, making her 19 years old. Prior to her debut, she was featured in an Adidas advertisement in South Korea. She is known to be close to Kiss of Life’s Julie, as they both trained under THEBLACKLABEL.

3. Sooin

https://twitter.com/OFFICIAL_MEOVV/status/1827994393569329168

Sooin was the third member of MEOVV to be revealed. She was born on April 12, 2005, which means she is currently 19 years old. When pre-debut photos of the group leaked, she was dubbed “The Bang Girl” due to her iconic bangs. She is approximately 168-170cm (5’6″-5’7″) tall.

Her biggest asset is her dance skills. For high school, she attended the School of Performing Arts Seoul and was friends with several celebrities such as Rocket Punch’s Dahyun and Go Eun I. Though she hails from South Korea, Sooin can reportedly speak English fluently.

4. Anna

https://twitter.com/OFFICIAL_MEOVV/status/1828719177705931046

Anna was the fourth member of MEOVV to be revealed and is the only non-Korean in the group. Hailing from Toyama, Japan, Anna was born on November 17, 2005, making her 18 years old. She is approximately 164cm (5’4.5″) tall.

Before signing with THEBLACKLABEL in 2019, Anna had a career as a model in Japan. Signed under Asia Promotion, Anna was Miss Seventeen 2019. She graduated from her position as an exclusive model for SEVENTEEN Magazine in 2021. On top of that, Anna is a talented pianist. She won the Mezzo Piano Award Runner-up, as well as the Grand Prize for the 5th Nico☆Petit Model Audition.

5. Narin

https://twitter.com/OFFICIAL_MEOVV/status/1829081560995312033

Narin was the fifth and final member to be revealed. Her birthday is on August 15, 2007, meaning she is currently 17 years old. Her English name is Lyn, and her biggest strength is her dance skills.

Narin is able to speak three languages: English, Korean, and Japanese. Her role model is BLACKPINK, specifically Jennie. Some other random facts about Narin are that she is a fur mom and has a pet dog. She also loves the color pink!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy