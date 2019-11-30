We Finally Know How The Mandalorian Eats!

The latest episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+ was the best episode so far of the show that’s grabbed the public’s consciousness and continues to delight and enthrall audiences. The episode, titled “Chapter 4: Sanctuary,” not only expanded the Star Wars universe in new ways, but answered some burning questions we’ve had since the start of the series. Including the biggest one: how does the Mandalorian eat?

Seriously. Every since the series debuted and confirmed that Mandalorians never remove their helmets, I’ve been wondering how they get any sort of nutrition. The answer, it turns out, is neither “through a secret hole somewhere” or “they exist on a liquid diet” but rather…they just eat in private.

I admit, this is kind of disappointing. Not because it’s sort of a retcon to say that instead of never taking off their helmets, Mandalorians never take off their helmets in front of others, but because it means that the makers of the show have the opportunity to show us Pedro Pascal’s beautiful face and don’t. Denying us the opportunity to gaze upon that perfection is a crime worthy of the Hutt.

I’m kidding (obviously). It’s very cool and powerful that the audience never sees Mando’s face, even though it’s right there. It places us in the same emotional spot as the other characters in the show: fascinated by this guy but kept at a distance. Instead of alienating the audience, the mask draws them in. And even with it, Pedro Pascal still manages to be pretty damn sexy.

The episode, directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, answered a few other questions we’ve had about the show and raised even more. It showed us that yes, there are women in this world with faces and real names, which is super cool to finally get to. Omera (Julia Jones) and Carra Dune (Gina Carano) are both great additions, and I really hope they weren’t one episode and done characters.

One question it didn’t answer: what do we call Baby Yoda instead of “Baby Yoda.” I get that Mando is the strong, silent type who might be fine just calling the little guy “kid” all the time. But the episode takes place over several weeks at least, and you’re telling me that no one in that village asked: “hey, Armor guy? What do we call your tiny green son?”

Again, I get it. It’s thematically appropriate that this sweet little yodle has no name when he’s in the custody of a man with no name and I assume that if either of them are ever given names or reveal their names, it will be a significant, parallel moment. But I still want to know what everyone else called him.

I also really would like to know if any farmers in the Star Wars universe have actual plant crops or if it’s all weird blue shrimp and “moisture.”

A huge question is of course: what comes next and what western or Kurosowa tropes will get going forward? We’ve already had shootouts that echo Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and this week’s installment was a direct homage to The Seven Samurai and The Magnificent Seven. I love how each episode is a self-contained adventure, but I do hope we see the many characters we’ve met so far again.

And then the final question, as always, is what baby Yoda memes will the next week bring and will they be able to top “baby Yoda sipping soup while his dad flirt-fights?” Because it’s already iconic.

Baby Yoda and his soup is the new sipping tea meme. I’ve said it. pic.twitter.com/pxPTd8kxEw — Mando the Bounty Hunter (@AdoptedBabyYoda) November 29, 2019

We’ll just wait here, sipping our bone broth until it’s done.

The Mandalorian is available on Disney+ streaming with new episodes added on Fridays.

