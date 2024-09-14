How tall is Jinx in ‘Arcane’? Taller than Heimerdinger, that’s for sure

In 2021, Arcane came out of nowhere to sweep us off our feet. It left us breathless, giddy, starry-eyed, and ready for a second date. Then it never called us again. Now, after many years, Arcane is coming back, and our beloved is coming back with it. But is she tall enough to fill the tall order of a second season?

Who is Jinx again?

We’re playing coy here, yes. Hard to get. We know who Jinx is, but we don’t want Arcane to know that we still remember every single detail about the show since it first enflamed our television passions years ago. Just so we don’t seem desperate, here’s a recap …

Jinx, formerly known as Powder, is a dweller of the underground city of Zaun. She and her sister Vi were made orphans after their parents died in a failed uprising against the overworld city of Piltover. Powder and Vi were left to fend for themselves with the help of some other street urchin friends and their surrogate father … until Powder accidentally blew them all up with a bomb.

Abandoned by her sister for her mistake, Powder fell into the clutches of Silco, a conniving Zaunite crime boss with high ambitions. During her time with Silco, Powder became violent and erratic, haunted by the deaths of her friends and her sister’s absence.

She grew up into Jinx, but she didn’t grow very tall.

How tall is Jinx?

According to the official Arcane Twitter, Jinx is 5’3″. Just a whisp of a thing! What she lacks in physical size, she makes up for in sheer firepower. From a young age, Jinx was obsessed with explosive devices. It was that obsession that drove her to accidentally kill all of her friends. Rather than swear off the black powder, she decided to double down. After a final confrontation with Vi, Jinx decided to take her beloved rocket launcher Fishbones, point it at the chambers of the Piltover City Council, and pull the trigger. Who knew so much destruction could be housed in such a small frame?

How does she measure up to the rest of the cast?

I mean, that’s the thing, try as she might, she just can’t seem to measure up to what the rest of the cast expects of her. They’re pretty tall, after all. Her sister Vi stands at 5’7″. Not too shabby. Meanwhile, Vi’s friend (and soon-to-be paramour) Caitlin is a full 6’0″. Jinx is, however, taller than the diminutive Heimerdinger, who is only 3 feet tall. It’s all about perspective!

