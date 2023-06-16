How Tall Is Captain America?

We can all be fascinated by just how our favorite superheroes get their physique and what their transformations really did to get them to where they are today. And Captain America is one hero that went through a particularly notable transformation. If you’re curious about Steve Rogers’ height when he transformed into Captain America, this article has got you covered. Here’s how tall Captain America is.

What is Captain America’s height?

Before volunteering to become a subject of the super soldier serum, Steven Rogers was standing at only 5 feet 4 inches tall, or about 163 centimeters. However, after he was given the serum, he grew to 6 feet 2 inches or 188 cm. With the additional improved eyesight, reflexes, speed, strength, and senses, he then joined the army during the second world war and, with his efforts, turned the tides against the Nazis and the forces of Hydra.

The height of every Captain America out there

Of course, Steve Rogers isn’t the only Captain America in the Marvel Universe (cinematic or otherwise). Throughout the years, many, like Sam Wilson, have taken up the mantle of Captain America. If you are also curious about their heights, here is a list of who they are and how tall they are:

Samuel Wilson (Previously known as the Falcon): 6’2″ or 188 cm

(Previously known as the Falcon): 6’2″ or 188 cm James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes (Previously known as the Winter Soldier): 5’9″ or 175 cm

(Previously known as the Winter Soldier): 5’9″ or 175 cm Margaret Elizabeth Carter (A.K.A Peggy): 5’5″ or 165 cm

(A.K.A Peggy): 5’5″ or 165 cm John Walker: 6’4″ or 193 cm

In the MCU, Sam Wilson was chosen to be the next Captain America by Steven Rogers himself after the events of Avengers: Endgame, but during the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam didn’t think he was worthy of the title, and this led to John Walker becoming Captain America. In the comics, the Winter Soldier also carried the mantle of Captain America during the events of the Civil War comic book series.

