One Thing Is For Sure: The Silver Surfer Is Definitely a Comic Book Character

It feels like it’s been merely days since we first learned that Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn were going to be suiting up as the MCU’s version of Marvel’s first family, and now, all of a sudden, we have our Silver Surfer, too.

Indeed, Julia Garner being the one getting imbued with the Power Cosmic this time around was a welcome announcement in every sense of the word, and if there was ever any doubt that Marvel Studios might be cooking up something special with The Fantastic Four, it’s getting more and more scarce by the minute.

And even without Garner, the fact of the Silver Surfer finally getting into the mix at all would be cause for excitement all its own; as threatening as the character might be to the franchise’s already questionable power-scaling situation, I daresay any transgressions on that front will be entirely made up for by way of Silver Surfer’s sheer awesome factor.

That said, how hard might the character tip those scales?

How powerful is the Silver Surfer?

As far as Marvel’s library of characters goes, Silver Surfer is up there with some of the strongest. As the herald of Galactus, Silver Surfer possesses the Power Cosmic, which allows the character to not only exceed the speed of light, but to also channel and control the energy of the entire universe.

That’s comic book-speak for “there’s pretty much no limit on what the Silver Surfer can do,” be it creating interdimensional portals, creating black holes, or even influencing the astral plane. All this, of course, alongside the implied god-like physical capabilities.

Now, it’s probably safe to say that The Fantastic Four won’t be bringing such outrageous abilities from its source material into this particular story, but either way, the MCU battlefield is almost certainly about to get a lot more choppy.

(featured image: Fox)

