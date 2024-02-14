‘Fantastic Four’ Is Shaping Up To Be … Well, Fantastic

It’s been a long time coming but the Fantastic Four movie is shaping up to be kind of amazing. News broke of a full cast for the team, helmed by Reed Richards, and it instantly got fans excited for what is to come with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We don’t know where the film will be set in the Fantastic Four timeline or whether or not it will be yet another origin story, starting with the team without their powers, as the previous takes on the Fantastic Four have been. But we do know that this cast is filled with an amazing crew of actors and so it has us all excited no matter what!

So let’s take a look at what we do know about the new movie from Marvel Studios!

What do we know so far of the plot?

Right now, we don’t know anything. All we have is director Matt Shakman talking about how different this take on the team is. “It’s different in so many ways,” Shakman told Collider. “I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material.”

He went on to say, “I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you’ve seen before.”

So we might not know much but we at least know that Shakman has some plans for us—and after his work on WandaVision, I trust him!

Who is our Fantastic Four?

The cast for Fantastic Four was announced as a Valentine’s Day treat for fans. Announced with a Valentine’s Day card of the cast drawn as an old-school version of the Fantastic Four, it’s a very fun way to announce the casting! Especially since fans have been waiting to see who would be playing some of our favorites.

The cast includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm!

How long do we have to wait?

With the announcement of the cast came the news that we still had a bit of a wait ahead of us. The movie is set for a July 25th, 2025 release date. So with a year and a half ahead of us until we get to see the Fantastic Four in action, at least we can speculate what energy they are all going to bring to their respective roles!

