How Much ‘Maxton Hall’ Is There Before We Need Season 2?

Maxton Hall — The World Between Us, Prime Video’s latest attention-grabbing series, premiered on May 9 to fantastic viewing figures. So how many episodes can all those viewers expect to find in the first season of the series based on the novel Save Me by Mona Kasten?

The series follows the story of scholarship student Ruby Bell, who attends Maxton Hall, an English private school for the incredibly wealthy. Her goal is to attend Oxford University, but after witnessing an explosive secret, her life is intricately intertwined with one of the school’s wealthiest and most arrogant students, James Beaufort. Despite coming from completely different worlds, the two have a strong connection that they just cannot ignore—that is, until disaster strikes.

So far, the series contains six episodes in total, averaging roughly 48 minutes each, though viewers are already clamoring for more. The series was uploaded all at once, so fans could binge the entire show in one sitting (if they have the free time of course) and this, in turn, meant that initial viewing figures were through the roof. After only two days on Prime Video, the series took first place as the most-watched show on the streaming platform worldwide. It managed to push the former king, Fallout, off its long-held position to take first place. The series already had the guaranteed viewership of fans of Kasten’s books, but it grabbed the attention of young adults across the globe who are now desperate for a second season.

The show has received a triumphant 95% audience score over on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the critics have been less kind, and Maxton Hall has only managed a paltry 60% on the Tomatometer (though that only seems to come from five critics so far). While many agree that the series follows the enemies-to-lovers blueprint perfectly, some feel it doesn’t quite hold up to the standard set by what came before, such as the iconic Gossip Girl.

