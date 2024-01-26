People seem willing to fight nail and tooth over a Stanley Quencher cup, especially those rare limited editions. I understand the appeal, even if I don’t own any of these tumblers. It comes in almost every color, it’s allegedly fireproof, and it can keep your water cold for many hours.

Although I’m not a fan of iced water, which is the Stanley Cup’s ultimate claim to fame, I still drink a lot of water. But just how much liquid can be stored in the cup’s voluminous depths? The Stanley Quencher Cup can hold 40 oz. of water, which is important for a reincarnated plant like me. But there are other pros to the Stanley Cup aside from its size. If you like keeping your drinks at a constant temperature, then you’ll end up liking the Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Cup. One of the best things about these Stanley Cups is that they’re both good for keeping drinks cold for eleven hours and hot for seven hours.

If you neither have a cold cup nor an insulated tumbler for hot drinks, then maybe it’s time you heed the call of the Stanley Quencher Cup. If 40oz is too much for you, the Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate also has a 30oz variant. These Stanleys sold for a minimum of $35, depending on the color, size, and edition of the Stanley. But again, do you really need the Stanley Quencher?

You really don’t have any cold cups or tumblers from your not-so-distant past that are just collecting dust in your cupboard? If not, then there’s no harm in buying at least one Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Cup. Happy drinking!

(featured image: Stanley)

