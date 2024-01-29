Taylor Swift is one of the most successful female singer-songwriters in the 21st century. She’s so successful that she recently broke the Grammy nomination record. Her award-studded career and her relatable, nostalgia-inducing songs are proof of Swift’s hold on the current generation.

Swift has also been rerecording her earlier albums after a messy split with her former label, Big Machine Records. Scooter Braun sold Swift’s Masters, and she’s been working hard to rerecord her first few albums with Big Machine Records to reclaim her music.

Swifties have been eating up the rerecorded albums. It’s not like Swift didn’t pull out new stops in her old pieces of art, since some songs have been made longer or have some changed lyrics for the better. She hasn’t completed re-recording all of her albums with Big Machine Records, but she’s promised to get all six albums done. To date, she’s successfully finished the “Taylor’s Version” of four of her albums, which are Fearless (2021), Red (2021), Speak Now (2023), and 1989 (2017). Her 2006 self-titled album and Reputation (2017) are still in the works.

All the work reclaiming her old music also didn’t stop this songstress from creating new music and albums in the process. After Big Machine Records, Taylor released Lover (2019), evermore (2020), folklore (2021), and Midnights (2022). Altogether, Taylor Swift has written 10 albums and 243 songs—so far. That’s a lot of songs, and many people have at least heard one Taylor Swift song in their lives given her incredible impact and longevity.

