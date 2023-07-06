‘Insidious’ Cheat Sheet: How and Where To Watch the Whole Franchise

The Insidious franchise has been up and down in terms of quality, which isn’t uncommon when it comes to supernatural horror franchises. After all, there’s only so much that can be done with a concept like Insidious. Nevertheless, the series has its fans and the fifth—and final—film, Insidious: The Red Door, has officially entered the chat.

Whether you’re a newcomer to the Insidious franchise or looking to refresh your memory before watching the new sequel, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about the Insidious films, including where to watch them and in what order.

1. Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

(Gramercy Pictures and Focus Features)

Interestingly enough, Insidious: Chapter 3 is a prequel that takes place before Insidious and Insidious: Chapter 2. This divisive entry in the franchise focuses on Quinn (Stefanie Scott), a teen who requests the services of psychic Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) to contact her deceased mom. Of course everything goes to hell in a handbasket when possession and a mini-trip into the dark spiritual realm known as “the Further” occur. The scares are decent enough from what I remember, but it’s not a prequel that will blow your mind. If you want to watch a creepy movie with spirits and demons, it’s good in a pinch.

Where to watch: Insidious: Chapter 3 is free to stream on Tubi (with ads) and available to rent or buy through Apple, Amazon, or your provider of choice.

2. Insidious: The Last Key (2018)

(Universal Pictures)

Contrary to what many say, Insidious: The Last Key isn’t as terrible as it’s been made out to be. It technically takes place before and after Insidious: Chapter 3. The Last Key explores Elise’s childhood and her fractured relationship with her son. Lin Shaye’s performance is stellar (no surprise there), the scares are effective, the confrontation Elise’s granddaughter has with “Key Face” is absolutely chilling, and there are some solid emotional beats. It’s alright to dislike this entry because it’s not perfect in the slightest. However, it’s worth revisiting if you’re looking for a horror flick with creepy vibes.

Where to watch: The Last Key is the only Insidious movie that isn’t streaming, but it is available to rent or buy through Apple, Amazon, or your provider of choice.

3. Insidious

(FilmDistrict)

Insidious helped spark the supernatural horror boom of the 2010s. Directed by James Wan, the film follows Josh (Patrick Wilson) and Renai Lambert (Rose Byrne), a couple desperate to save their son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) after he falls into a supernatural coma. The Lamberts seek the help of Elise Rainier, whose arrival unearths secrets about Josh and the connection he has to the Further—the dark spiritual realm featured throughout the franchise. Insidious is a favorite for plenty of horror fans and there’s no question why people love it so much. The lore surrounding the Further is interesting, the performances from the cast are great, and there are some really effective and well-done jump-scares.

Where to watch: Insidious is streaming on Max and available to rent or buy through Apple, Amazon, or your provider of choice.

4. Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

(FilmDistrict)

Insidious: Chapter 2 unpacks quite a bit by exploring Josh Lambert’s past and is connection to Elise. Unfortunately, Josh blocked out the horrible events of his childhood, leaving him and Dalton vulnerable to spirits and demons. Talk about an allegory for trauma. Insidious: Chapter 2 is batshit and I mean that in the best way. Wan returned to helm the truly bizarre sequel, which plays around with time, travels deep into the Further, and uncovers new demons. It’s an entertaining Insidious film that combines supernatural horror with family drama.

Where to watch: Insidious: Chapter 2 is streaming on Max and available to rent or buy through Apple, Amazon, or your provider of choice.

5. Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

We could be tiptoeing through the tulips one last time with Insidious: The Red Door. The film serves as a direct sequel to Insidious: Chapter 2 and is set 10 years later. It follows a teenage Dalton Lambert (Ty Simpkins, reprising his role) whose college dreams are dashed when the demons return to terrorize him. Both Josh and Dalton are forced to go back to the Further to put an end to the madness once and for all. Insidious: The Red Door is in theaters right now, and judging by the trailer it looks like a good time for fans.

(featured image: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]