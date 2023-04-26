‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Returns the Franchise to Its Roots

There’s so much to love about supernatural horror, which can be very effective when done right. The Insidious franchise has been inconsistent in quality, but with the upcoming sequel returning its focus to the Dalton family, The Red Door might just prove the series is still worth watching. Patrick Wilson can’t be the only thing drawing horror fans, after all.

Insidious: The Red Door is rated PG-13, which might deter some folks (especially those who weren’t fully on board with the other films), but based on the new trailer, the sequel is serving up some scares. Why don’t you travel with me to the Further and we’ll try not to get jumped by some demons along the way? Here’s everything we know so far about Insidious: The Red Door.

What is Insidious: The Red Door about?

Official synopsis:

Set ten years after the events of the first two films, Josh Lambert heads east to drop his son Dalton off at an idyllic, ivy-league university. However, Dalton’s college dream becomes a nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both. To end the haunting and to put the demons to rest once and for all, Josh and Dalton must return once again to the Further in order to stop the Lambert nightmare forever. – Sony Pictures Releasing

Focusing on teenage Dalton (Ty Simpkins) and his fractured relationship with his father Josh (Patrick Wilson) is an interesting direction, especially after the series wandered away from the Lamberts to focus on the story of Elise (Lin Shaye) and her experiences in the Further.

Is there a trailer for Insidious: The Red Door?

Sony recently dropped the first trailer for the sequel, which is the fifth film in the series. Patrick Wilson is pulling double duty as director and star of Insidious: The Red Door, which looks pretty solid!

When does Insidious: The Red Door come out?

We’re looking at a July 7, 2023 release for the fifth film in the Insidious franchise. It’s always fun to watch horror during the summer. Some of us actually enjoy getting scared while sweating buckets in a cool, dark theater.

Who is in Insidious: The Red Door?

The full cast list for the Insidious sequel is as follows:

Ty Simpkins as Dalton Lambert

Patrick Wilson as Josh Lambert

Rose Byrne as Renai Lambert

Andrew Astor as Foster Lambert

Lin Shaye as Elise Rainier

Hiam Abbass

Sinclair Daniel

Peter Dager

Jarquez McClendon

Where to stream the other Insidious films

You can currently watch Insidious (2010), Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013), and Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) on Shudder. The fourth film, Insidious: The Last Key (2018), is currently only available to rent via your streaming app of choice.

