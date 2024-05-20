mark harmon with a cut on his head in ncis as gibbs
Is There an 'NCIS' Season 22 Release Date?

Jack Doyle
Published: May 20, 2024 04:42 pm

NCIS is reaching One Piece level, in terms of length, at least. The series just had its 1,000th episode, and somehow people are still watching. Will there be a season 22? Does it have a release date? We shall see.

First of all, where did season 21 leave off? Dramaaaa! The seafaring cast of NCIS made landfall after solving three murders on the open water. The waters seem settled now, or are they? Special Agent Jessica Knight and Dr. Jimmy Palmer’s relationship is now on the rocks after a job offer threw a wrench in the gears of their relationship. Jess is headed to California, so what’s poor Dr. Jimmy gonna do? It’s nothing that can’t be fixed in season 22? Right?

Is NCIS season 22 happening?

Somehow, CBS decided that 21 seasons of the crime drama just weren’t enough, and that a 22nd season was indeed in order. The series is slated to return in the fall. How long will it go for? Likely until the Sun blows up. The stars fall. Billions of years of entropy causes the universe to become cold and dead. And not a moment sooner.

When will season 22 release?

Right now, there is no firm release date for NCIS season 22. Signs point to early September, but in the wild world of serial dramas, anything is possible. We also don’t know if Special Agent Jessica Knight’s new west coast job means that actress Katrina Law will be saying goodbye to the series. Is it a big ol’ NCIS character departure fakeout? Or will she truly be Irish goodbying like Gibbs, whose actor decided enough was enough and quit the series. Only time will tell. And NCIS has nothing but time on its hands.

Read Article Dang It, Bobby, When Is That ‘King of The Hill’ Reboot Premiering?
King Of The Hill
Category: TV
TV
Dang It, Bobby, When Is That ‘King of The Hill’ Reboot Premiering?
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins May 20, 2024
Read Article This Las Vegas ‘Bluey’ Meet and Greet Was a Total Disaster
Bluey looking shocked
Category: TV
TV
This Las Vegas ‘Bluey’ Meet and Greet Was a Total Disaster
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 20, 2024
Read Article ‘King of the Hill’ Reboot Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More
Characters of 'King of the Hill' in a poster
Category: TV
TV
‘King of the Hill’ Reboot Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 20, 2024
Read Article The ‘Baby Reindeer’ Controversies Continue
Richard Gadd as Donny Dunn in Baby Reindeer
Category: TV
TV
The ‘Baby Reindeer’ Controversies Continue
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 20, 2024
Read Article Francesca and John’s Love Story in ‘Bridgerton’ Is Just the Beginning
Francesca Bridgerton as played by Hannah Dodd in season three of Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
Francesca and John’s Love Story in ‘Bridgerton’ Is Just the Beginning
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 20, 2024
Author
Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like... REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They're like that... but with anime. It's starting to get sad.