Marvel Needs to Let Their Animation Division Cook as Much as Possible

We all may still be looking ahead to Deadpool & Wolverine to get the mainline MCU back on track, but if X-Men ’97 has proved anything thus far, it’s that Marvel Animation has all the chops it needs to deadlift the brand all on its own.

In just the first couple of episodes, ’97 has shown what storytelling in the Marvel universe is capable of when it’s not subjected to any self-imposed shackles of a bloated shared universe that, by all appearances, seems to be laying the tracks by the seat of its pants while simultaneously adjusting the destination, so to speak.

Instead, ’97 is entirely interested in living in the moment with the mutants, only ever setting up the next episode when the DNA of serialized storytelling naturally flows into the present moment, and leaving ample space for organic emotional beats and character development without sacrificing even a speck of the superhero zhuzh that so many turn up for in the first place.

And we have so much more to look forward to.

How many episodes of X-Men ’97 will there be?

Counting the episodes that have been released so far, the first season of X-Men ’97 will consist of 10 episodes, with the last three episodes serving as a multi-part finale.

And even then, the party will be far from over, with a second and third season of the show having already been confirmed to be in development. It would be wise to assume a similar episode count for subsequent seasons, too.

Confirmed additional seasons also offer ’97 the chance to rethink its release strategy; there’s something to be said about stretching the hype for as long as possible and discouraging binge habits, but waiting a week for just half-hour episodes just doesn’t quite pack the patience-to-punch ratio that the show could have. To each their own, of course, but as a viewer, the Vox Machina three-episodes-a-week approach is one of the best logistical plays I’ve ever seen.

