‘X-Men ’97’s Storm Front Is About To Evolve in a Big Way

Episode three of X-Men ’97 has come and gone, and with it, the short-lived assault on the X-Mansion by Mister Sinister and the Goblin Queen, the fated infant Nathan Summers as he travels with Bishop to the future, and the tail-end of Storm’s ego death.

Indeed, ’97 is in just as fine shape as it was when it debuted its first two episodes last week, continuing to pay just as much attention to the superpower choreography as it does to its more emotionally sophisticated moments (and, as an X-Men story, it’s usually at its best when it combines the two).

Up next is part one of the two-episode special “Lifedeath,” which borrows its name from the Chris Claremont comic run where Storm regains her powers through the guilty animus of Forge, who Storm just happened to encounter at the end of this latest ’97 episode; go figure.

So, when does the Lifedeath arc hit Disney Plus?

When does episode four of X-Men ’97 release?

I am once again here to let you know that X-Men ’97 is releasing new episodes on Disney+ every Wednesday until May 15, when the season one finale drops. Episode 4, “Motendo/Lifedeath Part 1” is, therefore, due out on April 3.

It’s safe to expect plenty of emotional ups and downs between Forge and Storm, as their mutual attraction towards one another has a wrench tossed into it when Storm learns that Forge was responsible for creating the weapon that made her lose her powers in the first place; that’s how it is in the comics, anyway.

On the other hand, though, while the above scenario seems like ’97’s cerebral bread and butter, it hasn’t been afraid to tinker with comic storylines thus far (the Madelyne Pryor arc we just got is a great example of that), so maybe this version of the story will shake things up a bit to keep even the most devout comic readers on their toes.

Either way, Wednesday can’t come fast enough.

