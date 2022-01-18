How Many Episodes Does Euphoria Season 2 Have?

School is back in session at Euphoria High. Euphoria season 2 launched in January 2022, bringing back East Highland’s Rue and Jules as they grapple with a tumultuous modern world filled with sex, love, drugs, and teenage life. Life certainly isn’t easy for Sam Levinson’s ensemble cast. Euphoria’s first season was hailed for holding no punches about Gen Z’s coming-of-age, and season 2 continues to explore the complicated problems its characters face, chasing that high in an always-online world.

When Euphoria launched on HBO in mid-2019, the series took over social media, quickly cementing it as one of the best teen dramas to date. Interested in catching season 2? Here’s how many episodes you can expect and when they’re planned to air.

When do Euphoria season 2’s episodes release?

HBO has eight episodes planned for Euphoria season 2. These installments clock in around an hour each and are released on a weekly basis, starting with Jan. 9, 2022’s first episode, “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door.” Here’s the full episode schedule as we know it.

Euphoria Season 2, Episode 1 — “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door” (Jan. 9, 2022)

Euphoria Season 2, Episode 2 — “Out of Touch” (Jan. 16, 2022)

Euphoria Season 2, Episode 3 — To Be Announced (Jan. 23, 2022)

Euphoria Season 2, Episode 4 — To Be Announced (Jan. 30, 2022)

Euphoria Season 2, Episode 5 — To Be Announced (Feb. 6, 2022)

Euphoria Season 2, Episode 6 — To Be Announced (Feb. 13, 2022)

Euphoria Season 2, Episode 7 — To Be Announced (Feb. 20, 2022)

Euphoria Season 2, Episode 8 — To Be Announced (Feb. 27, 2022)

This does not include any potential special episodes that may premiere, like 2020’s Euphoria Special Episode Part 1: Rue and 2021’s Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: Jules.

Euphoria season 2 should take us straight to the end of February, giving newcomers a total of 16 episodes along with the aforementioned full-length special episodes. That translates to well over a dozen hours worth to binge in one sitting. Just take care as you watch season 2’s eight episodes: Zendaya warns the TV show’s second part is even more intense than the last.



(Image: HBO)

