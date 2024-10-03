Honest answers only. Considering the subject matter, it would be easy to make something up about the episode count of Tell Me Lies season 2. But like any character on that show, you can trust me. Wait. I mean unlike. Nvm.

How many episodes are in season 2?

Tell Me Lies season 2 will have eight episodes. When are they coming out? Some already did. Here’s the full breakdown:

Episode 1: You Got a Reaction, Didn’t You — Aired September 4, 2024

Episode 2: I Shall Now Perform a 180 Flip-Flop — Aired September 4, 2024

Episode 3: I Can See Right Through Myself — Airing September 11, 2024

Episode 4: Just Stable Children — Airing September 18, 2024

Episode 5: TBA — Airing September 25, 2024

Episode 6: TBA — Airing October 2, 2024

Episode 7: TBA — Airing October 9, 2024

What is the second season gonna be about?

Tell Me Lies season 2 will take place over two separate timelines, just like season 1! The first timeline takes place in the year of “Low” by Flo Rida – 2008. The second occurs in 2015 (coinciding with the glorious but short-lived musical reign of Fetty Wap). The cast is in college in 2008 (probably dancing to Flo Rida) while the 2015 timeline centers around the wedding of Bree and Evan (it’s uncertain if Fetty Wap was invited). But do you know what did receive an invitation? Drama. Based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name, Tell Me Lies is a masterclass in how not to handle a relationship. If the relationship between Lucy and Stephen was this toxic before they got married, I’m not even sure that the happy couple are gonna make it to their honeymoon.

(Featured Image: Hulu)

