How Long Will ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Be In Theaters? Answered

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a filmed version of the concert experience, is playing in theaters now for everyone to enjoy! Taking footage filmed at the SoFi stadium from August 3rd-9th, the movie will be a two-hour, forty-five-minute version of her three+ hour concert. But how long will this film be staying in theaters?

How Long Will The Eras Tour Be In Theaters?

Taylor Swift has been making waves in the movie industry for a long time and The Eras Tour is no exception. Swift chose to have AMC distribute her movie directly, cutting movie studios out of the equation after disappointing offers from major studios. Some movie studios were so nervous about competing with The Eras Tour that they shifted premiere dates for films like The Exorcist: Believer and Killers of the Flower Moon.

That’s not to say there isn’t some controversy. Swift has encouraged fans to treat The Eras Tour movie like the concert itself, but many have pointed out that movie theaters are not sold-out stadiums and people should not treat them as such. Dressing up to attend the show is one thing. Scream-singing to your favorite song is a quick way to get kicked out of a theater.

If you are looking to see The Eras Tour, but are hoping to go without a screaming crowd, you’re in luck. According to Insider, The Eras Tour will be in theaters for 4 weeks, running from October 13th to about November 10th. But if ticket sales are any indication, the concert film could have a longer life on the big screen. Never underestimate the power of Swifties!

We don’t yet know if/when the tour will be available on streaming platforms; Swift has had previous concert films hosted on Apple Music, Netflix, and Disney+. However, the ongoing strike may mean that The Eras Tour may stay off major streaming platforms for the time being.

(featured image: Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

