Warner Bros. recently dropped the second official trailer for Dune: Part Two, raising anticipation for the sequel’s release and curiosity for the franchise’s future. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films mark the third adaptation of Frank Herbert’s epic space opera of the same name. The director chose to tackle the first novel in two parts to fully capture the scope of the story. However, Warner Bros. waited to greenlight the sequel until it was sure that the first Dune film would be successful. Fortunately, Dune was both a major commercial and critical success that quickly spurred a sequel and a prequel TV series.

Now, Dune: Part Two is drawing closer to its release date and is looking every bit as epic as the original and then some. As grand in scale as Dune was, it largely served as a set-up for Dune: Part Two, where the real action will take off. The sequel will see the return of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, and Josh Brolin. It also added a few more A-list actors, including Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Christopher Walken.

Dune: Part Two will start where Dune ended, ensuring that viewers will get the complete story from the first Dune novel. The sequel sees war come to Arrakis as Paul Atreides (Chalamet) becomes a messianic figure leading the Fremen in a quest for rebellion and vengeance. It’s no secret that Atreides’ story doesn’t end with Dune. He is also a main character in Herbert’s sequel, Dune: Messiah. So, will Villeneuve seek to bring this story full circle with a Dune: Part Three?

Will there be another Dune film?

Alongside the release of Dune: Part Two‘s second trailer came reports of Dune: Part Three being in development. Deadline reported on the trailer’s release, and its opening paragraph referred to Dune: Part Two as the second picture in a “planned three-film saga.” While Villeneuve had mentioned that a potential third film was being discussed, it had not yet been officially confirmed. Hence, viewers quickly started questioning the three-film reference. In a statement to Geek Tyrant, Deadline confirmed, “That is what Denis says is the plan.”

While this confirms that Villeneuve is officially planning a third film, it’s unclear if the studio has greenlit Dune: Part Three. After all, Villeneuve also initially planned for Dune: Part Two before it was officially confirmed, and it seems this might be the case with the third film. As successful as Dune was, it’s expected that Dune: Part Three‘s greenlight would be at least partially based on the performance of Dune: Part Two. Plus, Villeneuve told Vanity Fair that there would likely be a gap between the second and third films to allow Chalamet to age enough to play an older Atreides in the final film.

Fans can rest assured that Villeneuve at least intends to carry on the Dune franchise and wrap up Atreides’ story with an adaptation of Dune: Messiah. It’s unclear, though, if Warner Bros. will officially greenlight the film and whether it’s something that will happen soon or further down the line.

