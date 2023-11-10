Pace Your Snacking—’The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ Is a Long One

We are going back to Panem and into a new Hunger Games. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hits theaters next week and we need to plan accordingly.

Long before Katniss Everdeen entered the Hunger Games arena, there was the story of Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) and Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth). The prequel film takes place during the 10th Annual Hunger Games. It is a time before the flash and technology of the modern games we’ve seen in the original film series. The war that wiped out District 13 from Panem (or so they thought) happened only ten years prior. For many, it still feels fresh in their minds.

The Capitol, like the districts, saw devastation during that time and hasn’t fully recovered. Since it is the 10th anniversary, the game makers decide to shake things up and appoint students to be mentors of the children forced to participate in the Hunger Games. The story will shine some light on how the games evolved into Katniss’ era. If the novel the movie is based on is any indication, there’s a lot of story to tell. So, just how long is this movie?

How long is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

The total runtime for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is 157 minutes, or 2 hours and 37 minutes. Plus, you have to factor in the numerous trailers the theaters will show before the feature film even begins. After getting your snacks and drinks, you’ll need to find your seat. At the end of the day, you’ll likely be in the theater for close to three hours. This means you should probably hit the bathrooms beforehand and pace yourself when eating and drinking. Yes, it’s The Hunger Games, but you don’t want to miss a minute of the action. And, as with any overlong movie, may the odds of not having to use the bathroom during this movie be ever in your favor.

