‘How long before Trump surrenders?’: Trump’s tariff ‘victories’ are being roasted by the internet

President Donald Trump decided to impose steep tariffs against neighboring Mexico and Canada, and within a few days, both countries have already negotiated a deal to stall the tariffs. On the other hand, Trump and his allies credit this as a victory on their part.

The president has openly campaigned about putting 25% tariffs on all imports from Canada and Mexico to stop the flow of fentanyl in the United States. 98% of intercepted fentanyl was confiscated from the southwest border, meanwhile, only less than one percent of confiscated fentanyl was taken from the U.S.-Canada border.

Both Canada and Mexico responded to these threats in kind. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared that Canada will be imposing retaliatory tariffs against various U.S. imports to match Trump’s 25%. He wanted to tell American people that these tariffs will have “real consequences” for them. President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico also refused to submit to heavy-handed tactics from the White House and vowed to tariff all U.S. imports. That being said, both Canada and Mexico were open to a conversation with Trump.

Social media users speculated that President Trump wouldn’t stubbornly hold on to tariffs against the United States’ closest neighbors. One X user even speculated that this was all for show so that Trump himself could claim victory over a situation he stirred up in the first place. They wrote: “How long before Trump surrenders on his tariffs and declares victory?”

Others accused that the president “threw world supply chains into panic over nothing.” This is all for the sake of making him appear like a master negotiator.

Taking undue credit

A dialogue with both Sheinbaum and Trudeau was already on the table. In fact, Trudeau himself had been speaking to Trump even before the president officially returned to the White House. Instead of conversing with both world leaders, Trump kept joking about turning Canada into the “51st state” and letting his political allies mock Trudeau. Trump also decided to rename the Gulf of Mexico just to senselessly flex regional dominance.

The president essentially brought a gun into a diplomatic discussion. Not only was it uncalled for, but it also earned the ire of their own allies and trading partners. Canadians from across the political spectrum were united against Trump’s tariffs, and even premiers were committed to defending Canadian interests at all costs.

Despite stirring chaos, Canada merely rehashed its border reinforcement policy. This plan, which is backed by $1.3 billion, will strengthen the immigration system and toughen border security. Canada’s border policy will also touch on the detection of fentanyl. While Trump’s pundits are already crediting the president for these changes, the Canadian government announced the policy in December 2024—no threat needed.

Mexico, on the other hand, has struck a deal of its own with Trump. Sheinbaum agreed to send 15,000 of its National Guard to secure Mexico’s northern border. On the other hand, Trump was willing to help stop the smuggling of high-grade weapons from the United States. These weapons often reach the hands of cartels, which is a mutual problem for both Trump and Sheinbaum.

Although much progress has been made, tariffs aren’t off the shelf for Canada and Mexico just yet. It seems that the Trump administration is still adamant about using unga-bunga to get what it wants, even from allies that are willing to cooperate.

