'How It Should Have Ended' Hilariously Picks Apart 'Sonic 2'

How It Should Have Ended, the comedic series that reveals how many of our favorite movies could’ve been ended with an email, has gathered the Chaos Emeralds to take on Sonic 2. There are a lot of great bits in the video, but my favorite part is right at the start where we see just how easily Robotnik could’ve been dealt with. Granted, the rest of the movie would’ve just been Agent Stone sobbing into his coffee while Sonic watches horror movies with the doggo, but the point still stands: Knuckles could’ve handled this in 30 seconds… though the outcome may have been disastrous.

How Knuckles Defeats Robotnik (Twice)

The video begins with Knuckles showing up on The Mushroom Planet and asking Robotnik where he got the blue quill he’s been clinging to as a power source. Robotnik tells him it came from Earth, and Knuckles, well, snatches up the quill and leaves. Like. Why does he even need Robotnik if Robotnik just told him where he got the quill from? Sure, Knuckles doesn’t know where Sonic lives, but there aren’t exactly a whole lot of blue streaks speeding by on our planet.

That being said, who knows what would’ve happened had Knuckles shown up at Sonic’s door considering how much Knuckles dislikes him and Longclaw. It may have been better than Robotnik showing up, though, since Sonic was immediately ready to throw hands when the doctor came-a-knockin’. At the same time, as we see later in the video, maybe Knuckles stopping Robotnik would’ve made things worse.

After the big battle between Sonic and Knuckles, Sonic begs Knuckles to turn around and look as Robotnik tries to steal the Master Emerald. In the movie, Robotnik gets away with it, leaving Knuckles to come to terms with the fact that he’d been manipulated this whole time. HISHE, however, has Knuckles take out Robotnik with a big rock like Killer Croc would do if he “Almost Got ‘Im.”

This looks like a W for the, ahem, Sonic Heroes, but then Knuckles takes the Master Emerald for himself, transforms into a more powerful being, and lets out a maniacal laugh. Yeah, maybe Knuckles stopping Robotnik isn’t the way to go after all.

I Also Enjoy Rachel’s Method of Stopping Robotnik

After Sonic realizes that he IMMEDIATELY told Tails and Knuckles to split up after his “togetherness” speech, the two catch up with him so they can all really work together. With a combination of Tails’ tech, the three create multiple holograms and truly embrace being, let’s try this again, Sonic Heroes. Robotnik loses hold of the Master Emerald and Rachel (Maddie’s sister) ends up catching it, becoming just as large as the Death Egg and taking out her wedding rage on both Robotnik and the leader of GUN. There will be no Olive Garden gift cards today, sir.

Fine, Robotnik Can Have a Win, Too

What kind of HISHE video would this be if we didn’t have an ending where Robotnik did something that got him respect at the Villain Pub? What’s hilarious is that this could’ve been a very real possibility had Robotnik used the Master Emerald to its full potential instead of focusing on his “World Domination Playlist” and having the Death Egg Robot mimic his silly movements.

In the HISHE version, Knuckles tries to stop Robotnik, but Robotnik remembers that he now possesses unlimited amounts of power. He easily dodges Knuckles’ attacks then makes him just… disappear out of existence. Tails freaks out, then we see Robotnik at the pub relishing in his victory with the other villains. Of course, Jim Carrey’s Robotnik isn’t sinister enough to do something like this. Now, if it were the Sonic SatAM Robotnik, we’d be screwed.

