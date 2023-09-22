HTown Aims To Be Center of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour With Blowout Homecoming Activities (Even If You Can’t Afford The Tickets)

Houston, TX was already Beyoncé Land, as this is the hometown of the planet’s biggest artist. This weekend is about to be buzzing though, as the Queen’s monumentally popular Renaissance show comes to town. While tickets nationally have been quite difficult to obtain, I am sure the Houston show has been one of the hardest to get into. If you weren’t one of the lucky ones, there are still going to be related events happening as the whole city is turning into a Beyonce-support-only zone!

First, the populous Harris County is being renamed in her majesty’s honor. That’s right, the Commissioners Court passed a resolution to rename it BEY COUNTY! This is only temporary of course but still quite cool. Houston is throwing some incredible events to coincide with the two Renaissance shows that are coming to town. There is going to be a huge homecoming party on Avenida Plaza. The event has a clever title, “Hou Run the World” and will have 400 drones, a band, a DJ, and fireworks. It’s also free!

YES YES!!!! Harris County will ceremoniously rebrand itself as 'Bey County' this Saturday and Sunday in honor of the economic impact Beyoncé will bring to the city with her two #RENAISSANCEWorldTour concerts this weekend ✨



“Beyonce Night on the Roof “ is a pregame party at the Outpost rooftop space that will include a ‘Renaissance Realness’ outfit contest. Puttery Houston will also host a pregame party with themed cocktails, food, and putt-putt. They will also offer transportation to NRG Stadium where the Renaissance tour is being held.

The parties aren’t stopping this weekend either. On Saturday, September 28, at 7 PM, the Rooftop Cinema Club in Uptown Houston is having a Beyonce-themed Movie and Silent Disco. There will be drinks, special DJs, a showing of Bey’s cult classic Carmen: A Hip Hopera, and headphones to allow event-goers to dance their little Beyhive hearts out.

All of the festivities and proclamations help solidify Beyonce’s supreme status as the biggest star in the world and the real hometown favorite of Houston. The love that the city continues to show for her is really special. Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, spoke very highly of the “Break My Soul” singer. He stated, “There’s no artist like Beyoncé. She is a hometown favorite and a global icon. We planned something special to let her know how excited we are to welcome her home.” He also discussed how Bey has continued to support Houston through some of its challenging times. There’s so much negativity in the news that it is good whenever we can highlight pure fun and joy.

