The Beyoncé Bump Is Good for Black, LGBTQ+, and Women-Owned Businesses

The Beyhive is good for business. On August 31, Beyoncé stopped by Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California, to deliver a seven-act show for her Renaissance World Tour. Per an ABC7 News report, local businesses—especially Black, LGBTQ+, and women-owned businesses—felt Queen Bey’s economic power as the Bay Area prepped for the silver-themed concert.

The local ABC7 News report was posted to X by @IChoseViolences, a Beyoncé fan account:

Beyoncé’s economic power helps Silicon Valley local businesses, especially Black-owned, women-owned, LGBTQ+ businesses – ABC 7 News pic.twitter.com/KW8ZQOnjdF — Hermaden (Fan Account) (@IChoseViolences) August 31, 2023

Beyoncé, dubbed mayor of Santa Clara for the day, asked Bay Area fans to wear silver and chrome to celebrate her upcoming birthday on September 4. According to SFGate, the star made the request on her Instagram story, saying, “Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome.”

In the clip, ABC7 reporter Gloria Rodríguez, who donned a silver hat in honor of the occasion, spoke to some local store owners about the economic impact of Queen Bey’s sold-out concert and the request that 50,000 beehive members celebrate her birthday decked out as disco balls.

“I needed something extra shiny because it’s Beyoncé,” one concertgoer told Rodríguez. “She ordered it.”

The store where that fan got their shiny attire, Knobs, has doubled business at its Castro location since Beyoncé asked concertgoers to wear silver to her concerts. Rodríguez visited the store and spoke to the owner, Ryan Hill, who said, “Beyoncé is a supporter of LGBTQ rights, and her fans like to support their businesses.”

Queen Bey’s newest album Renaissance leans heavily into Black queer music and culture. While the pop star’s music has always been well-played at LGBTQ clubs, the new album takes direct inspiration from those roots.

In honor of the concert, Black business owner Andrea Lacy of Luv’s Brownies in Santa Clara County created special brownies with silver sprinkles. She told Rodríguez that she’d felt the Beyoncé bump and economic boost. Likewise, Sandra Dailey, the Black owner of Sandi’s Cobbler Cups in Campbell, said that she had an order of 200 of her popular cups for a Beyoncé related event, but that’s just the largest order that she’s received.

“They’ve contacted me and say, ‘Hey, I need a dozen cobbler cups.’ ‘Hey, I need some gumbo.’ ‘Hey, I need some jambalaya.’ And so, I’ve been busy this week,” Dailey told Rodríguez. “The fans know that when Beyoncé comes to town, she really supports our women-owned businesses.”

This is not the first time the Beyoncé bump has helped businesses. “Yelp data shows that LGBTQ-owned, Black-owned, and women-owned businesses showed an increase in consumer interest before Beyoncé performed in Philadelphia,” said Rodríguez.

