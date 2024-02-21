Get Ready for Another Wicked Season of ‘House of Villains’

House of Villains had the unique idea to gather the worst of the worst among reality stars and get them all together for a competition. The unexpected and intriguing premise has paid off, as the show is set to return for another season.

Recommended Videos

If you’re a ’90s/early aughts kid, you probably remember that TV special called Mickey’s House of Villains, where all the villains from past Disney films took over the House of Mouse. E!’s House of Villains pretty much follows that same formula.

The show probes the biggest reality TV shows, from 90 Day Fiance to Love is Blind to The Bachelor, and looks for the most infamous contestants from each show. Then, it groups them all together in a competition for a cash prize of $200,000. Among season 1’s cast was 90 Day Fiance‘s Anfisa Arkhipchenko, traitorous Johnny Bananas from The Real World: Key West, and Survivor: Peal Island‘s Johnny Fairplay, who infamously lied about his grandma’s death on TV. Ultimately, Bad Girls Club‘s Tanisha Thomas won the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain.

It’s no secret that “villains” are always the most entertaining aspect of every reality TV show. They tend to be dramatic and over-the-top, turning every show into a series of shocking twists, alliances, feuds, and betrayals. So it’s not surprising that House of Villains season 1 drew record viewership for the network. Season 2 is bound to be just as entertaining.

E! renews House of Villains for season 2

House of Villain‘s presenter Joel McHale recently confirmed that the show has been officially renewed for season 2 at E! Additionally, it is set to start shooting this month and is expected to arrive in late 2024. If it follows the pattern of season 1, it may aim for an October release. Meanwhile, McHale will be returning as host and producer for the second season.

So far, no contestants have been confirmed for House of Villains season 2. However, fans and media outlets have already begun speculating on who could appear. Some infamous reality stars who would make suitable candidates are Blac Chyna (Keeping Up with the Kardashians), Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives), Christian Quinn (Selling Sunset), Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules), or Bartise Bowden (Love is Blind).

Season 2 is expected to follow the same format as season 1. Viewers can expect to see ten new villains living under the same roof and competing in weekly challenges. Each week, the contestants participate in a “Battle Royale” Challenge. In season 1, some of these challenges included secretly completing tasks throughout the day without the other contestants knowing, coming up with the funniest caption for a photo, and an eating competition. The challenges tend to be a bit random and creative; meaning season 2 could see the contestants doing just about anything. Meanwhile, each week, the challenge winner gets to choose two other villains to stay safe from elimination and three to put on the Hit List. The Hit List nominees then complete another challenge to decide who goes home.

With so many potential villains and new challenges, House of Villains season 2 could be quite interesting.

(featured image: E!)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]