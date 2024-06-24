As the sophomore season of HBO’s hit Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon continues its run on streaming, tensions continue to rise between the Greens and Blacks—and things are only revving up. So, when can we expect to see the next episode roll out on Max?

Phewwwwww. Last night’s episode of House of the Dragon was a doozy, to say the least, detailing the explosive aftermath of the “Blood and Cheese” scene that saw Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) inadvertently (well, kind of) ordering the death of Jaehaerys, the heir to the Iron Throne. Back at Dragonstone, things aren’t all sunshine and rainbows for power couple Daemon and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), the latter of whom isn’t too pleased with her uncle/husband’s brash decision to get back at the Greens for the death of Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) by claiming the life of another innocent child—without getting her approval first. Again, men will do literally anything but go to therapy.

Meanwhile, the cracks are beginning to appear in Aegon’s (Tom Glynn-Carney) reign, with the young King being—understandably—enraged by the murder of his infant son-slash-nephew. It’s a complicated family tree, okay?! In his anger, Aegon is, somewhat unbelievably, making even more bad decisions, casting aside his grandfather, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), and making his own mother’s sidepiece, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), Hand of the King. All because he … went under Aegon’s nose and ordered Ser Arryk (Luke Tittensor) to kill Rhaenyra? We hate. Either way, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and the Greens are cooking up an ugly smear campaign against “Rhaenyra the Cruel,” but Aegon might just sabotage everything his family has worked for as the “Dance of the Dragons” draws nearer.

When does House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3 premiere on Max?

With Ser Criston Cole being something of a wild card and Rhaenyra being sick and tired of Daemon’s BS, it’s hard to say where House of the Dragon will take us next. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long, as fans can catch the next episode on Sunday, June 30, in its usual time slot of 9PM ET/6PM PT on both HBO and its streaming service, Max.

The season 2, episode 3 trailer previewed what’s next to come in the Targaryen Civil War, showing Daemon going off on his solo bro trip to Harrenhal, a crucial location for the impending war thanks to its size and proximity to King’s Landing. If #TeamBlack can secure the Riverlands, their strategic odds of winning are substantially higher. At the same time, it looks like a newly-promoted Cole will be something of a devil sitting on Aegon’s shoulder, convincing him to send troops into battle. I can’t stand this dude! Still, Rhaenyra recognizes her advantage: dragons. And lots of them. But it’s Rhaenys’ (Eve Best) grim warning that really sums it all up, as the approaching war will be “savage beyond all compare.”

From the sound of it, blood, carnage, and lots of action await us as House of the Dragon continues its eight-episode run on Max.

