Hot vamp fans, are time is NOW with this ‘Nosferatu’ trailer!

Vampire hive, are you excited? The highly anticipated adaptation of Nosferatu from Robert Eggers released its first trailer and yes, I am ready to make this my entire personality. Even if I have to wait until Christmas to see it. I can stay spooky that long.

Recommended Videos

Look, it is spooky season. Do I wish Nosferatu was coming out in October? Yes. But as a Scorpio, I am ready and willing to keep the haunting vibes alive until Christmas to celebrate Eggers’ take on a vampire story. We’ve been waiting a while for the Eggers version of the iconic story. And what a perfect time to dive into the horrifying tale.

Nosferatu is a story that many know well. A vampire stalks a young woman, terrifying many throughout the years. The cast includes Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok and Lily-Rose Depp as the object of his desire, Ellen Hutter. The rest of the cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe.

The original film is pretty classic. Thomas Hutter (Hoult) is summoned to Orlok’s castle and it is made clear that Orlok’s new obsession is Hutter’s wife. We don’t know exactly what changes Eggers made for his take on Nosferatu but it is a pretty perfect pairing. Eggers is known for his darker work and it has us excited.

This new trailer though? Gone is the allure of being the subject of a vampire’s obsession because this is already terrifying.

Part of what makes vampire stories appealing comes from the overtly sexual nature of their stories. Eggers’ trailer for Nosferatu is probably one of the first times where I’ve felt like being around a vampire is the last thing I’d ever want. And I’m here for it!

Vampire girlies, it is our time

I love being a vampire girl. Well, to be fair, I am both a vampire girl and a witchy woman. I’d call myself a Witch sun and a Vampire rising. The point is: Many of us love a great vampire story. And one of the best of all time was the original Nosferatu. Pulling heavily from the story of Dracula, it left audiences haunted by the idea of the creatures of the night.

With the release of Salem’s Lot this October, we’re in it now with our vampire stories and that’s exciting. Who doesn’t stop and think about how our world would look if vampires were real? I can’t be the only one and Nosferatu brought that thought out in a lot of us!

While some movies do not need remakes, I do think that a modernized take on Nosferatu has a place in this world. Which is why I am so excited about the Eggers version. This trailer really captures what makes Eggers’ vision so breathtaking and while I still don’t know what he’s changing from the original film, I am more than ready (and willing) to head to theaters to see his film.

Can’t wait to force my entire family to go and see a vampire movie on Christmas.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy