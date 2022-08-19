Hot Sherlock Holmes Is Back in ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Set Pictures

Sherlock Holmes is a babe. I have already previously broken down how he’s always been hot and he continues to be hot in every incarnation. When the first Enola Holmes movie came out on Netflix, there were complaints that Henry Cavill was too hot to be Sherlock, but we know Holmes has always been smoldering. As an expert on how hot Sherlock Holmes is as a fictional character, it is no surprise that I am here to talk about the new Enola Holmes 2 set pictures that have emerged, and why they are reigniting my love for Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes, who we spent a little time with in the first movie led by Millie Bobby Brown as his genius little sister, Enola.

“We set the film in the hustle and bustle of London, which is something that we didn’t really get to see as much in the first one,” Millie Bobby Brown said in the Entertainment Weekly exclusive. “We got to really see what this young girl is doing in this crazy city that surrounds her night and day, and we get to explore these places in great detail.”

But what is exciting for me in the sequel is that it does seem as if Sherlock and Enola’s relationship is growing in a way that we didn’t see in the first film. “Enola and Sherlock’s relationship has evolved to a place more in line with equals in this sequel,” Cavill said in the exclusive look. “While Sherlock has the experience and his second-to-none mind, he doesn’t have the same emotional wherewithal as Enola, nor does he have the same heart. Whereas in the first film Enola may have learned from Sherlock, in this the tables may have turned.” (Remember those legal troubles over the Enola series depicting Sherlock as having heart and empathy, which the Conan-Doyle estate declared was a late development for the character and thus an aspect of Sherlock still under copyright?)

Quite frankly, it gives me hope for the movie that a lot of the exclusive first look talked about Sherlock and Enola’s relationship as brother and sister. “Despite our humongous age difference — and he’s going to hate that I said that — Henry and I had such a great chemistry on set,” Brown said of Cavill. “Being able to play his younger sister, it’s quite easy. I have an older brother, and I know how easy it is to annoy him, get on his nerves, make him laugh. I know his weaknesses. I know his strengths. I basically just use that with my brother, so I actually used that on Henry, too.”

Interesting that their brother Mycroft Holmes (played by Sam Claflin) is not mentioned though.

Thank god Sherlock is just as hot as before

So the reason you’re all here is because hot Sherlock is back in action and seems to be joining in Enola’s sleuthing. The first movie focused on Enola, the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft, and the brothers both played second fiddle to her—which was fun to see. This film seems to be a bit more of a bonding experience for Enola and Sherlock, and we’re also excited to see how that plays out. Much has been made of Sherlock and Mycroft’s relationship in other Sherlock incarnations even though there isn’t much canon there, and we love the idea of a brilliant Holmes sister getting to mix up the dynamic. (No we will not discuss Sherlock season 3.)

As a younger sister myself to a brother who I am very similar to, the idea of Enola Holmes interacting with her brother and working with him is an exciting aspect of the character to follow. I also am just excited that I get to see this version of Henry Cavill more in the film.

Like, I’m sorry, but am I not supposed to look at this picture of Henry Cavill and say thank you to the gods? It feels like if I don’t do that lightning might strike me down where I stand. He’s frankly a great choice for Sherlock in this case because Cavill is actually more than a bit of a details-oriented nerd himself (Cavill loves to rebuild computers in his free time) and so he’s a great fit for a Sherlock who isn’t the main focus. It’s also great to see Cavill clearly having fun in a supporting role and not having to bear the weight of a massive franchise on his shoulders. This is a story that belongs to Enola and not Sherlock, and I do hope the balance continues on in the sequel even though Sherlock is going to be playing a bigger part.

Other pictures show Enola running around, solving crimes with her brother, and on her own adventure as well.

Enola Holmes 2 hits Netflix on November 4th, 2022, and what a great way to bring in the winter than with a new Holmes story to keep us cozy and warm!

