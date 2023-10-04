Megan Thee Stallion Pays It Forward to HBCU Students

Megan Thee Stallion went to university and got a degree alongside her rise to stardom, and now she’s giving back.

In partnership with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, she has created Flamin’ Hot University (or F.U.), a campaign that features its own curriculum and covers food (Hot Cuisine with Megan), lifestyle (Unleash Yourself), and fashion (Hot Photoshoots), which is aimed at helping students on their way.

She has also created merchandise that includes clothing designed in collaboration with fashion designer Melody Ehsani. Flamin’ Hot will also donate $100,000 to the Pete and Thomas Foundation that Megan launched in 2022, and up to $150000 from the merch sales will go to a scholarship fund at Texas Southern University—Stallions alma mater!

According to HypeBeast, “Admission to F.U. is simple and all are welcome to attend — the only requirement is that students show up as themselves without reservation. Each of these short, snackable courses merges to help students dial up the heat and become their most savage, unapologetic selves.”

Talking to Nylon Magazine, Megan, a.k.a. the ‘Thee Hot Girl Dean of Admissions of F.U.,’ said that she is “trying to inspire the Hotties to take it to the highest level that they can.”

“Everyone knows I am really big on education. I wanted to figure out a cool way to promote getting an education by giving out a scholarship and just being a Hot Girl. I definitely was going to be talking about pursuing your education anyway, and I am trying to inspire the Hotties to take it to the highest level that they can take it, and also showing them that they can have a good time while doing it.”

“If you ever find yourself getting discouraged, don’t give up, it definitely gets better. It doesn’t matter how many times you change your major, as long as you find something you’re super passionate about, then you finish and get your degree. You don’t have to be married to one choice. Finishing is the goal, but it doesn’t matter how long you finish, as long as you finish.”

She also said that it was important to her that she attended an HBCU, as had many of her family, where she gained a degree in health administration.

“Almost all of my family went to one of the HBCUs I went to. I was always destined to go to an HBCU. Getting my degree, I was so happy and felt so accomplished. I feel like everyone should have that experience.”

(featured image: Flamin’ Hot)

