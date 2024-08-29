The smash hit of the US Open isn’t on the tennis court

You may think that the most important thing at the US Open is tennis, but you’d be wrong. Instead, everyone heads to the far reaches of Queens to sit in a stadium with a bunch of other people and drink their special beverage. I’m talking about the Honey Deuces.

I am someone who goes to the free week at the US Open where fans can go, see training matches, and walk the grounds. Fan week is fun because the tension is off, everyone just kind of has a fun time, and you can get as many of the Honey Deuces as your wallet allows. The drink in question isn’t that spectacular; they didn’t reinvent the wheel. It’s just a vodka lemonade with some raspberry liquor thrown in, but the three pieces of honeydew meant to look like tennis balls on top? That’s the fun part.

While those who go to the US Open know about their joy, the rest of the internet is now learning about them thanks to an iconic moment at this year’s tournament. Cameras happened to be focused on a man returning to his seat with two Honey Deuces in hand, and just as he sits down to offer one to the woman next to him, a Honey Deuce appears in her hand already from a man in the row behind them. As the caption says: This is cinema.

https://twitter.com/usopen/status/1828791790536732946

So that man spent so much money on Honey Deuces that he now has to drink alone and honestly? I’d watch an entire movie about his time at the US Open. Challengers 2: Honey Deuces.

You’re paying for the cup, but it’s fine

I’ve gone to fan week twice now, and the first time, the Honey Deuce cup was nothing to write home about. It was small and reusable, but not what the glasses are like now. More of a pint glass, the new souvenir cup makes the over $20 price tag worth it (for at least one of the drinks). You are paying for the cups while at the US Open, juts as much as the drink.

If you’re into it, you can get a glass of Moët & Chandon in a gold cup that reminds me of the cups used on shows like Love Is Blind. There are other options, but the Honey Deuces are exclusive to the US Open and a staple of the tournament.

I am so happy that this video exists now because we can all laugh about the man with two Honey Deuces, but also, he’s the lucky one. Now he has two Honey Deuces!

