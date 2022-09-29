The ending of the beloved Halloween hallmark that is Hocus Pocus kicked me in the place that hurts the most.

The genitals?

Worse, the feels.

Now, Hocus Pocus 2 has done it again. Spoiler alert, The Sanderson Sisters get revived again, bringing the franchise back from the dead along with them. But this time, a new group of kids has to stop the evil witches from doing evil witch shit and making life difficult for virgins who are just trying to get by.

More spoilers below!

At the end of the film, the sisters begin to cast a charm called the “Magica Maxima” spell, which I believe is Latin for “let’s make our witch powers the most bitchin’ of all.” The witches use the spell in order to become the most powerful magical beings in the world. But as one of the sweet little children in this film reminds Winifred, the spell takes “what you love most” as a price.

After the witches go around zapping trees with their newfound power, the two younger Sanderson sisters begin to … disappear. Because Winifred was the one who started the spell, the spell took what she loved most: her sisters. “My powers are nothing without my sisters,” says Winifred as she weeps. And it’s honestly pretty sad. The poor old witch is so sad that she asks the coven of children that she’s been trying to kill the whole time to send her back to her sisters. Yes, I mean kill her. The kids perform the spell, and Winifred dies.

After the sisters are all gone, the magic that they performed while they were alive disappears as well. This causes poor old Billy Butcherson to bite the dust as well. RIP.

The kids are alright, though. And they’ll probably be alright in the sequel when the good people of Hollywood figure out a way to bring the Sandersons back again. Or just cast a new group of witches. That’s probably more likely.

