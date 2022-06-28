‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Teaser Trailer Brings the Sanderson Sisters Back to Life

The Sanderson Sisters have returned, and this time, there are even more witches. In the teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, we see Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl 2022) as Becca, Lilia Buckingham as Cassie, and Belissa Escobedo as Izzy, three young girls who accidentally resurrect the Sanderson Sisters when they seemingly come into their own powers as witches.

We see Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy return to their iconic roles as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, respectively. I must say they look amazing! Especially Sarah Jessica Parker, who has jumped right into the chaotic energy that her character had in the first film.

Doug Jones will be reprising his role of zombie boyfriend William “Billy” Butcherson, but thus far, we don’t know how things will tie in to the previous film. Knowing Disney, they love to have a cameo, so we might get one of the younger characters being a child of the original movie couple. I’m always looking forward to hearing the vocal talents of Jason Marsden.

New characters include Sam Richardson as Gilbert, Tony Hale as Mayor Traske, and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) as The Witch, a mysterious new character. During an interview with Variety, Hale said, “Another surreal experience. That movie is a Halloween classic, and meeting Bette, and Sarah Jessica and Kathy Najimy, who was on ‘Veep’ with me… it was really fun.”

I’m looking forward to seeing what comes next for these sisters.

(featured image: Disney+)

