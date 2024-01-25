Hillary Clinton’s ‘Barbie’ Tweet Has Launched a Thousand Hilarious Memes

Despite garnering eight Academy Award nominations, everyone was shocked to see Barbie snubbed in two major categories: Best Actress for Margot Robbie and Best Director for Greta Gerwig.

Recommended Videos

The film received near-universal critical acclaim and dominated the culture last year, earning nearly $1.5 billion at the global box office. And while both women received separate nominations (Robbie, in her role as producer, is nominated for Best Picture, while Gerwig is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay) fans couldn’t help but point out the injustice of their respective snubs.

Their exclusion is deeply felt because it mirrors the feminist message of their film. While men are celebrated for just existing, women must work twice as hard for half the recognition. Many critics and celebrities have commented on the irony of the snub. Ryan Gosling, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, even released a statement saying, “To say that I’m disappointed that [Gerwig and Robbie] are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement … Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”

Now, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has weighed in on the matter. Clinton posted on X, “Greta & Margot, While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough. #HillaryBarbie”

Greta & Margot,



While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you.



You’re both so much more than Kenough.#HillaryBarbie — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 24, 2024

It’s a thoughtful message from a fellow feminist icon who, despite winning the popular vote, lost the presidency in 2016. Clinton’s post sparked dozens of parody tweets where the former first lady weighs in on the rest of the Oscar snubs. As the online discourse shifts from “Barbie was robbed!” to “Oh right, there are real problems in the world,” we can enjoy these hilarious riffs on Clinton’s tweet and remember not to take things so seriously.

Beautifully said pic.twitter.com/yJ8fvSu0BE — Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) January 24, 2024

Just told my 10yo daughter about #HillaryBarbie. She had tears in her eyes. And then she did the Wakanda pose and said #Gretanda forever" — which is the sort of pop culture cross-over that I can celebrate. https://t.co/IMp80jtjdg — Rebecca Alter (@ralter) January 24, 2024

Wallace & Gromit,



While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you.



You’re both so much more than Wensleydale. — Jacob (@JacobFisherDF) January 24, 2024

the real snub pic.twitter.com/Q1irffLE6t — Twink Peaks (@dadboddyke) January 25, 2024

I think it was nice that she addressed the big Oscars snub on everybody's minds pic.twitter.com/Ymg4BVEEiu — frank zeppo (noah) (@NoahPasternak) January 25, 2024

love the Hillary Barbie tweet. the equivalent of this dying website doing a split — JP (@jpbrammer) January 24, 2024

Do these people know nothing of oscars history? Gerwig will get her first best director award 20 years from now for her second or third worst movie, a biopic of Hillary Clinton — Drake Motel (@drakemotel) January 24, 2024

Where was Hillary Clinton when Margot got snubbed for Babylon — Sophie Holsinger (@sophiemhols) January 24, 2024

(featured image: Alex Wong/Getty Images, Warner Bros.)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]