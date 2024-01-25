Hillary Clinton’s ‘Barbie’ Tweet Has Launched a Thousand Hilarious Memes
Despite garnering eight Academy Award nominations, everyone was shocked to see Barbie snubbed in two major categories: Best Actress for Margot Robbie and Best Director for Greta Gerwig.
The film received near-universal critical acclaim and dominated the culture last year, earning nearly $1.5 billion at the global box office. And while both women received separate nominations (Robbie, in her role as producer, is nominated for Best Picture, while Gerwig is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay) fans couldn’t help but point out the injustice of their respective snubs.
Their exclusion is deeply felt because it mirrors the feminist message of their film. While men are celebrated for just existing, women must work twice as hard for half the recognition. Many critics and celebrities have commented on the irony of the snub. Ryan Gosling, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, even released a statement saying, “To say that I’m disappointed that [Gerwig and Robbie] are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement … Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”
Now, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has weighed in on the matter. Clinton posted on X, “Greta & Margot, While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough. #HillaryBarbie”
It’s a thoughtful message from a fellow feminist icon who, despite winning the popular vote, lost the presidency in 2016. Clinton’s post sparked dozens of parody tweets where the former first lady weighs in on the rest of the Oscar snubs. As the online discourse shifts from “Barbie was robbed!” to “Oh right, there are real problems in the world,” we can enjoy these hilarious riffs on Clinton’s tweet and remember not to take things so seriously.
(featured image: Alex Wong/Getty Images, Warner Bros.)
