‘Hilda’ and Friends Finally Return for Season 3

If, like me, you were a fan of the brilliant Scandinavian folk-fantasy cartoon Hilda and rationed the second season to make it last longer, then it’s time to get excited because we’re finally—finally—getting a third one! And if you don’t know what I’m talking about, then you need to get familiar really fast because I promise you, if you don’t have Hilda in your life, you’re missing out.

What is Hilda about?

Based on Luke Pearson’s graphic novels, Hilda is an all-ages animated show about the adventures of a girl (the titular Hilda, voiced by Bella Ramsey) and her friends, both human and supernatural, in their nebulously Scandinavian home. It’s a landscape filled with spirits and huldufólk—creatures from folklore, like elves, trolls, and giants. Think Nordic folklore with a Studio Ghibli vibe.

And season 3?

With the long-term conflict between humans and trolls finally resolved during the events of the movie, season 3 is set to take an entirely new direction—this time involving fairies and a fairy mound. Drawing on the books Hilda and the Fairy Village, Hilda and the Laughing Merman, and Hilda and the Faratok Tree, season 3 is apparently going to give us a more focused storyline than we’ve had in previous seasons, one that’s going to expand the world that Pearson’s created. Here’s the official synopsis for season 3, taken from program notes at the Ottawa International Animation Festival, which featured a preview of the next installment:

Hilda returns, eager to escape the bustling city of Trolberg for a refresh. She embarks on a train with Mum, Frida, David and of course her bold sense of adventure. In Tofoten, Hilda is encouraged to lean into the soft living of this sleepy town by her quirky Great Aunt Astrid – walks by the river, delicious baking, local shopping. But this quiet lifestyle is quickly interrupted when Hilda gets a whiff of something mysterious nearby: a Fairy Mound! Her curiosity leads to more than just an adventure and a new creature-y friend… But to an eerie landscape where danger lurks in the shadows. The third season will uncover truths never explored before in the series!

Hilda and her friends will also look slightly older to reflect the passage of time since the beginning of the show, two seasons and a movie ago, so maybe there’ll be some bildingrammen themes in there too.

What’s the release date?

Season 3 of Hilda hits Netflix on December 7, 2023.

Is there a trailer?

There isn’t a full trailer, but Netflix released a promo clip for Hilda season 3. And even with the kids growing up, the animation looks as charming as ever.

What about the cast?

Bella Ramsey, Ameerah Falzon, and Oliver Nelson will be reprising their roles as Hilda, Frida, and David. Daisy Haggard will also be back, playing Hilda’s mum, and many others of the original cast will be returning as well.

How long will season 3 be?

Season 3 of Hilda features 13 episodes and a 70-minute Christmas special.

Is this really the final season?

It looks that way, but then again, the same was also said about the movie.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]