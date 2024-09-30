‘He’s a loser’: Joe Biden remains confident that he would have beat Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election

Biden’s got some fightin’ for his former political rival. He’s confident that that even without Kamala Harris’ Charli XCX approved political campaign, Democrats could have stood a chances at beating Trump in the 2024 election.

“He’s a loser,” Biden told hosts during his appearance on The View.

“I was confident I would beat Trump,” Biden went on to say, but stressed that he is “at peace” with his decision to step away from the 2024 election. “Look, when I ran for this last term, I said I saw myself as a transition president,” Biden told interviewers “but what happened was we were having so much success in getting things done that people felt we couldn’t get done, I found myself having used more time than I would’ve ordinarily to, you know, pass that torch.”

According to Biden, he couldn’t be happier that Kamala Harris took said torch. He went on to call her “honorable” and “tough” and had nothing but high expectations for her performance against Trump. “As vice president, there wasn’t a single thing that I did that she couldn’t do,” Biden said. “So, I was able to delegate her responsibility on everything from foreign policy to domestic policy.” He went on to compliment Harris’ intelligence and tenacity, saying that she has “grit”, “stamina”, and “the guts to do the right thing”.

Biden had far less glowing things to say about his former opponent. “Trump is — there’s not a social redeeming value there,” Biden said. He went on to say that Trump “does not believe in democracy” and “failed to understand” the intricacies of global politics. A more than fair assessment, Joe.

Biden beat Trump in the 2020 US Presidential Election. While he was initially slated to run against Trump as an incumbent, Biden dropped out following pressure from fellow Democrats and Americans at large due to his poor showing in the first presidential debate. Democrats quickly rallied behind Harris, who has proven a strong candidate.

