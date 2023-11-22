‘Heroes’ Feast’ Cooks Up ‘Dungeons & Dragons’-Themed Fun

Heroes’ Feast combines the comfort of a cooking show with the fun of Dungeons and Dragons. We sat down with the hosts of Heroes’ Feast to discuss the adventurous new series.

The new cooking show is based on the official Dungeons and Dragons cookbook Heroes’ Feast, by Jon Peterson, Kyle Newman, and Michael Witwer. Each recipe is well-thought-out to include the lore of the game. Along with celebrity guests, Chef Mike Haracz and actor/filmmaker Sujata Day create D&D-themed foods to enjoy right from the book. Although Day had experience with Dungeons and Dragons through her group Girls Guts Glory, she claimed to be lacking in cooking skills. To balance out Day, Haracz is a professional chef who also enjoys playing D&D.

Day said as a beginner in the kitchen, the guests’ kitchen skills surprised her. “A lot of our guests, like Michelle [Nguyen Bradley], they would come in and be really humble about their cooking skills and just be, oh, I’m also a beginner. And then they would start chopping onions and be amazing and start eyeballing ingredients and be awesome.”

Get cooking with Heroes’ Feast

Every guest on the show had some experience with D&D, but the authors of the cookbook were especially knowledgeable. Haracz enjoyed listening to them. They said, “So this is why we think this ingredient would be appropriate for this setting and this culture because this, that and the other. And they’re naming, you know, obscure characters from deep D&D lore that I, and not as knowledgeable as them, but I could sit and listen to people talk like that for hours because they’re so excited and know all the things about it.”

Day said “The Shepard’s pie we made with Matthew Lillard” was her favorite meal because it was the first dish they made in the series and it was delicious. Haracz noted how delicious the stuffed French toast and Dragon Salmon were. Both agreed all the food was wonderful. “Almost every item we were told to slow down eating because we still need to film more. ‘Stop eating so fast I know it’s delicious, we got to film a little more!’ So I was very happy with how well everything came out,” Haracz said.

Heroes’ Feast is more than something fun to watch. They encourage you to get inspired in your own kitchen. Spicy Cricket Trail Mix is an easy recipe to try, but all of them are doable according to Haracz. “It’s okay to make mistakes and so I don’t think there’s some recipe that’s difficult for anybody to start out with. First showing you step by step how to do it, which is you know, a little more helpful than just reading it from the book. We want this to be a supplement to the book as well so you can cook along at home and here’s how. We visually show you how to do it directly read from the cookbook.”

You can check out new episodes of Heroes’ Feast on Mondays and Wednesdays on Amazon

Freevee and Plex.

(featured image: Hasbro Entertainment)

