Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2021

With summer finally here, there’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to the releases set for June 2021 on Netflix. Whether you’re interested in out-of-this-world stories about children being born with horns and tails in Sweet Tooth or grounded stories about overcoming your fears and follow your dreams of skating professionally in Skater Girl, there’s a little something for everyone.

Keeping that in mind, I’m here to catch you up on the latest and greatest when it comes to the movies and television that Netflix seems to pushing out at breakneck speed. (Seriously, I love you Netflix, but give a girl some room to breathe.) The picks that we’re most excited about are bolded and italicized below for your convenience, and trailers have been included where available. (Summaries via Netflix.)

June 1

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1, 2, 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja AssassinSeven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

June 2

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval

The digital influencer Nina discovers a video of her boyfriend’s betrayal going viral and, to overcome the breakup, she uses her contacts to travel to Salvador during Carnival, all-inclusive, together with her three best friends.

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up

Creator’s File: GOLD

Comedian Ryuji Akiyama parodies the world of “creators” in this mockumentary series in which he masquerades as various professionals who do things their own way.

Dancing Queens

The story centers around Dylan Pettersson (Molly Nutley), a 23-year-old girl from a small island in the Bohuslän archipelago with big dancing aspirations. When she’s talked into cleaning at the struggling drag club Queens, the club’s star dancer and choreographer (Fredrik Quiñones) accidentally discovers Dylan’s talent. She desperately wants to be a part of the show, but she’s a girl—and it’s a drag show. However, where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2

The upcoming adventures are set in April, when the cherry blossoms are in bloom and Tokyo is in a festive mood as it celebrates the largest Total Solar Eclipse of the century. As the new Moon obscures the Sun and gradually dims its light, Usagi and Chibi-Usa encounter Pegasus, who is in search of the chosen Maiden who can break the seal of the Golden Crystal. Meanwhile, a mysterious troupe called the Dead Moon Circus appears in town who’s nefarious plan is to scatter the nightmare incarnations known as Lemures, seize the ‘Legendary Silver Crystal,’ rule over the Moon and the Earth, and eventually dominate the entire universe … Summertime: Season 2 June 4 Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet Breaking Boundaries – The Science Of Our Planet is narrated by Sir David Attenborough and made by award-winning filmmakers Silverback Films, the team behind the landmark Our Planet series and David Attenborough – A Life On Our Planet. This film lays out the science that underpins the narrative of both of these influential programmes. Breaking Boundaries follows the scientific journey of world-renowned scientist Professor Johan Rockström. It tells the story of the most important scientific discovery of our time – that humanity has pushed Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept Earth stable for 10,000 years, since the dawn of civilisation. Feel Good: Season 2 Mae & George’s complicated love story continues as Mae struggles to come to terms with the ghosts from her past and George tries to reinvent her present. Can they grow together or will they grow apart? Sweet Tooth Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined. Trippin’ with the Kandasamys Xtreme Two years after his brother Lucero betrayed their family, murdering his father and his son and leaving him for dead, Max is finally ready to enact the revenge two years in the making. His carefully crafted plan is sped up when Lucero’s men viciously murder the family of Leo, the teenage boy he had taken under his wing. With nothing left to lose, Max will face one by one Lucero’s henchmen until he gets to his ultimate target. June 5 Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats June 9 Awake After a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep, chaos quickly begins to consume the world. Only Jill, an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter. The question is, can Jill safely deliver her daughter and save the world before she herself loses her mind. Fresh, Fried & Crispy Extra crispy pork chops in Birmingham, deep fried Oreos in San Diego, and jumbo lump crab cakes in Baltimore. Is your mouth watering yet? Daym Drops, the Grandfather of Food Reviews on YouTube with more than 250 million views, travels all around the country to find the best unknown fried dishes coming from the streets, fancy restaurants, and home kitchens. Come along for the ride as he hunts down the crispiest bite in town! L.A.’s Finest: LA’s Finest: Season 2 Tragic Jungle June 10 A Haunted House 2 Camellia Sisters Locombianos June 11 Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 Lupin: Part 2 This isn’t a game anymore. Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger. Skater Girl In the inspiring feature film Skater Girl, a teen in rural India must fight against all odds to follow her dreams of becoming a skater and competing in the national championship. Trese Wish Dragon In Sony Pictures Animation’s Wish Dragon, Din, a working-class college student with big dreams but small means, and Long, a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, set off on a hilarious adventure through modern day Shanghai in pursuit of Din’s long-lost childhood friend, Lina. Their journey forces them to answer some of life’s biggest questions – because when you can wish for anything, you have to decide what really matters. June 13 The Devil Below Picture a Scientist June 14 Elite Short Stories June 15 FTA Let’s Eat Life of Crime Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1 Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 Sir! No Sir! Unwind Your Mind Workin’ Moms: Season 5 June 16 Lowriders Penguin Town You’ve never met penguins like these before. Forget ice and snow, this rowdy colony of African penguins are hitting the sun-drenched beaches and breaking all the rules. Every summer, these tuxedoed birds vie for prime real estate on the sandy shores of Simon’s Town, south of Cape Town, and stir things up. While humans apply sun block and wax their surfboards, these endangered little guys, who have adapted to heat and can travel long distances, are causing traffic jams in the streets and bringing mayhem to this tropical paradise. Their mission: find a mate, make babies and not go extinct! Silver Skates June 17 Black Summer: Season 2 Winter comes with cold-blooded new challenges during the zombie apocalypse as frantic scavengers and violent militias battle the dead and desperate. The Gift: Season 3 The series follows the life of Atiye who is a young and beautiful painter and leads the perfect life in Istanbul; she has a loving family, a wealthy and lovable boyfriend, and to top it all off, she is about to open her first solo exhibition. But her perfect life is about to change with a discovery made in the most ancient temple on Earth, Göbekli Tepe. An archeologist named Erhan, discovers a symbol in the ruins, a symbol that connects Atiye to Göbekli Tepe in a very mysterious way. And now, Atiye will turn her life upside down and spark a quest to discover the secrets of her past, secrets hidden within those ancient ruins. Hospital Playlist: Season 2 Katla In Iceland, after the subglacial volcano Katla has been erupting constantly for a whole year, Gríma is still looking for her missing sister who disappeared the day the eruption started. As her hope of ever finding her body is fading, the residents of the surrounding area start to have visits from unexpected guests. There might be something hidden under the glacier no one could ever have foreseen. June 18 A Family Elite: Season 4 Fatherhood In this heartwarming, funny and emotional true story, Kevin Hart stars as a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood. Jagame Thandhiram The film tells the story of Suruli, a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home. The Rational Life The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals With an eye for every budget and style of travel, three experts take you inside The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals. From affordable treehouses to exclusive private islands, from unforgettable igloos to gourmet getaways, this new series will showcase incredible properties around the world and the life changing experiences they have to offer. June 19 Nevertheless June 22 This Is Pop June 23 Good on Paper Andrea Singer always put her stand-up career first, and while dating came easy, love wasn’t a priority… that is until she meets Dennis, a quirky nerd with disarming charm who coaxes her into letting her guard down. Her best friend Margot isn’t convinced he’s all he seems and she urges Andrea to embark on a wild goose chase to uncover who Dennis really is. The House of Flowers: The Movie While waiting to be intervened on a delicate surgery, Delia reveals a secret to Paulina: in her parents’ room there is a hiding place that protects, among other things, a family treasure and the evidence against Agustín Corcuera, recently absolved for the murder of Pato. By tricking them, Paulina convinces her brothers to outwit the security measures of their ex-home and recover the treasure. Their plan unfolds at the same time that, in the 80 ́s, Virginia and Ernesto carry out theirs to obtain Agustin ́s confession. The love for her nanny, and the possibility of avenging their family, will make the de la Mora break all rules to achieve this seemingly impossible mission. Murder by the Coast Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 June 24 Godzilla Singular Point The Naked Director: Season 2 For this man, even his downfall is out of the ordinary. After climbing to the summit, the intense drama of Muranishi and his companions concludes here. The Seventh Day Sisters on Track June 25 The A List: Season 2 The Ice Road After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming. Sex/Life June 26 Wonder Boy June 28 Killing Them Softly The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement June 29 StarBeam: Season 4 June 30 America: The Motion Picture In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers — including beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a very pissed off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. Who will win? No one knows, but you can be sure of one thing: these are not your father’s Founding… uh, Fathers. Lying and Stealing Sophie: A Murder in West Cork What are you looking forward to watching this June? (image: Netflix) Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site! —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]