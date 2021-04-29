Netflix’s Sweet Tooth Trailer Embarks on an Extraordinary Adventure and I’m Here for It

I’ve only had Netflix’s Sweet Tooth for one day and already I would protect him and this show from the world. Seriously, the first trailer of the adaptation of writer/artist Jeff Lemire’s DC/Vertigo comic book looks bizarre. There are children who have antlers and whiskers before the world tilts on its axis in a dystopian take on our world. But somehow, and despite all that terror at the world collapsing, there’s something about this trailer that feels otherworldly and kind of hopeful.

And it all starts with Gus, the protagonist of the story, who is played by Christian Convery. This sheltered deer-boy has spent his life secluded in a forest home with his father until things take a turn and he encounters a wandering loner named Jepperd, who is played by the talented Nonso Anozie. Together they set out on an adventure through what’s left of America in search of answers and the true meaning of home, according to the official description from Netflix.

Along the way, Gus and his companion encounter the secrets of Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and a whole slew of allies and enemies, the latter making our lead realize that the world is much more dangerous and complicated than the existence he lived in the forest. But that hope, it’s something that Sweet Tooth will hold onto despite the challenges faced according to co-showrunner Jim Mickle in the trailer announcement.

“We wanted to make a show that offers escape and adventure, where nature is reclaiming the world and in many ways it feels like a fairytale,” stated Mickle. “Sweet Tooth is a new kind of dystopian story, it’s very lush and hopeful. We want people to come into this world where there’s beauty and hope and adventure.”

Mickle also went onto explain that yes, this show has its characters riding trains, climbing mountaintops, and running through forests. It’s an adventure after all. But this story also has elements of found family aka my favorite kind of story. And that at the heart of it all, it’s about Gus and how he finds out what home means for him while not losing himself to the dangerous world surrounding him.

“Sweet Tooth the series has been in the making since 2016, and the comics existed even well before that, but I think everyone is going to relate to the show and this story even more than we even thought when we first started working on it,” adds co-showrunner Beth Schwartz. “When you watch Sweet Tooth, you feel hopeful about the future.”

Starring alongside Convery and Anozie in the series is Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Will Forte as Father, and James Brolin as the Narrator of Sweet Tooth.

Based on the DC and now-shuttered Vertigo imprint, the 40-issuescomic book series by Jeff Lemire, is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran.

Sweet Tooth premieres June 6th on Netflix.

