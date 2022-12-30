Here’s What Miguel From ‘Coco’ Sounds Like Almost Eight Years Later

When Coco came out in 2017, it quickly became one of Pixar’s most unforgettable films. Centering on Miguel, a music-loving boy who journeys to the land of the dead to find his ancestor Ernesto de la Cruz, Coco was a feast for the eyes with a moving story to match it.

One of the best things about Coco was Miguel himself, played by Anthony Gonzalez. Believe it or not, the dialogue and songs for Coco were recorded way back in 2015, when Gonzalez was just 10 years old. At 10, Gonzalez wasn’t just a great actor—he had a singing voice that could make you weep. Whether he was pleading with Coco to remember her father or belting out “Un Poco Loco,” Gonzalez rocked the part of Miguel.

Even before he got that role, though, Gonzalez was no stranger to performing. He had sung at Los Angeles’s Placita Olvera, a popular spot downtown for Mariachis and other Mexican performers, and he appeared on the TV series Sabado Gigante, La Voz Kids, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and The Bridge.

Gonzalez has had a successful acting career since Coco, appearing on The Last Ship, Shameless, and Far Cry 6, but now, at age 18, he’s given the world a special treat: a TikTok video showing us what his singing voice currently sounds like. Here’s Gonzalez reprising “Un Poco Loco”:

He’s all grown up! Why is it suddenly so dusty in here!?

On the one hand, I’m extremely upset that the children of the world are still growing up into adults, instead of remaining cute lil’ BBs forever. On the other hand, now that Gonzalez’s voice has changed, we get to hear his amazing singing for the first time all over again.

With this kind of talent, Gonzalez has a long and bright career ahead of him, and we can’t wait to see what he does next.

(featured image: Pixar)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]