Here’s What All Is Coming to Netflix in October

Hello dear reader and welcome to this, the 853,231th month of 2020! What a time to be alive/stuck inside your home. If the window pane your face is pressed up against feels cooler than usual, then that’s a sure sign that fall has arrived, and with it the spookiest time of year, election day Halloween!

Since many of our usual holiday festivities are canceled, it’s a great time to catch up on all the great movies and series you’ve missed, or to revisit old favorites. As usual, Netflix is here with a cornucopia of content to get yourself into the spooky season mood. So grab an economy bag of Brach’s Autumn Mix and your fuzziest blanket, and let’s get ready to binge-watch our faces off!

This is comprehensive list of new arrivals, with our personal and highly subjective picks in bold:

TBA

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage (Episodes 13 & 14)

Brave Blue World

Start-Up (Netflix Original)

Oct. 1

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Because of You (Netflix Original)

Along Came a Spider

A.M.I.

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Cape Fear

This classic psychological thriller from Martin Scorsese is a solid movie in its own right, but it also gave us one of the greatest episodes of The Simpsons ever in “Cape Feare”.

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

Carmen Sandiego Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Do it, Rockapella! Guys, is Rockapella still around?!

Code Lyoko Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil Season 1

This spooky CBS series stars Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and Katja Herbers (Westworld) in an occult-themed procedural.

Familiar Wife Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Is Ghost Rider with Nicolas Cage the greatest Marvel movie ever made? No, no it’s not. It is extremely bad and dumb and yet you still might enjoy watching it.

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Good Morning, Verônica (Netflix Original)

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original)

The Outpost

The Parkers Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Poseidon (2006)

The Prince & Me

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

The Worst Witch Season 4 (Netflix Family)

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Don’t sleep on this moody thriller starring Sebastian Stan and Taissa Farmiga, based on Shirley Jackson’s novel.

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide Season 1

Oct. 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Netflix Family)

The Binding (Netflix Film)

Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix Documentary)

Emily in Paris (Netflix Original)

If you’re looking for frothy escapism, this Paris-set series starring Lily Collins comes from Darren Star, the creative mind behind Sex and the City and Melrose Place.

Òlòtūré (Netflix Film)

Serious Men (Netflix Film)

Song Exploder (Netflix Original)

Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix Film)

A group of young friends from the Bronx fight to save their neighborhood from a band of gentrifying vampires in this film starring Chris Redd (SNL) and The Kid Mero.

You’ve Got This (Netflix Film)

Oct. 4

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Netflix Family)

Here’s something cute that’s fun for the whole family.

Walk Away from Love

Oct. 7

Hubie Halloween (Netflix Film)

Adam Sandler stars in this family-friendly comedy along with Maya Rudolph, Steve Buscemi, and more Sandler repertory players.

Schitt’s Creek Season 6

Enjoy the final season of the multi-Emmy award winning Canadian comedy about the Rose family.

To the Lake (Netflix Original)

Oct. 9

Deaf U (Netflix Original)

This fascinating documentary follow the students of Gallaudet University, a renowned private college for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (Netflix Family)

Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix Film)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original)

Get ready to get scared with the highly anticipated sequel to The Haunting anthology.

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Original)

Radha Blank’s film, about a struggling playwright who reinvents herself as a rapper, won the U.S Dramatic Competition Directing Award at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020.

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix Family)

Oct. 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Don’t miss the final season of this delightful animated series.

Oct. 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Comedy Special)

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Netflix Family)

Oct. 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Documentary)

Moneyball

Oct. 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Film)

This family-friendly fright fest was directed by Rachel Talalay (Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, Tank Girl).

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain (Netflix Film)

One on One Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona (Netflix Documentary)

Social Distance (Netflix Original)

Oct. 16

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (Netflix Original)

Dream Home Makeover (Netflix Original)

Grand Army (Netflix Original)

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution (Netflix Original)

This stylish reimagining of the French revolution has major fantasy epic vibes and a timely message.

The Last Kids on Earth Book 3 (Netflix Family)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix Film)

Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong, and Alex Sharp star in Aaron Sorkin’s historic drama, if any of those names appeal to anyone anymore.

Unfriended

Oct. 18

ParaNorman

This family-friendly stop-motion animation classic is a must-watch for all.

Oct. 19

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Family)

Oct. 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Rebecca (Netflix Film)

Lily James and Armie Hammer star in this remake of the Daphne du Maurier’s novel.

Oct. 22

Bending the Arc

Cadaver (Netflix Film)

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Oct. 23

Barbarians (Netflix Original)

This German series promises epic fighting and subterfuge during the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest in 9 A.D.

Move (Netflix Original)

Over the Moon (Netflix Film)

Netflix’s latest animated feature is inspired by one of the most beloved classic Chinese tales, and stars Phillipa Soo, John Cho, and more.

Perdida (Netflix Original)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix Original)

This miniseries based on Walter Tevis’ groundbreaking novel stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a young chess prodigy.

Oct. 27

Blood of Zeus (Netflix Anime)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 28

Holidate (Netflix Film)

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Film)

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 30

Bronx (Netflix Film)

The Day of the Lord (Netflix Film)

His House (Netflix Film)

Somebody Feed Phil Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Suburra Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Oct. 31

The 12th Man

What are you most looking forward to in October, Mary Suevians?

(featured image: Justina Mintz/Netflix)

