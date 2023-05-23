Here’s the Best ‘Made In Abyss’ Watch Order

If you’re looking for the optimal way to traumatize yourself, this is it.

On the surface, Made In Abyss seems like a cute little show made for kids! It’s about a peaceful, bustling town where folks earn a living by venturing down into a massive pit in the center of their little settlement. Little kids all across the town dream of exploring the abyss, and hope to earn glory by becoming a White Whistle, the highest rank that an abyss explorer can maintain. What the audience doesn’t know but is sure as hell gonna find out is that under the surface, this series hides an abyss of violence and body horror that will freak out even the most grizzled anime veterans. And guess who takes the brunt of all that horror? Yep! The children on this show! Get ready to cry!

That being said, Made In Abyss was one of the best anime airing at the time of its release, even if it was literally made in the abyss of hell itself. Now, you’ve got two ways to watch it: the dedicated way and the lazy way.

If you are DEDICATED to giving yourself psychological trauma, you should start with Made In Abyss season one. It will give you 13 full episodes of horror. After that, you’re going to watch Made in Abyss Movie 3: Dawn of the Deep Soul and screw your psyche up further. After that, you’re gonna sign up for therapy to talk out all your problems so you’ll be able to handle season 2. And then you’re gonna watch that!

Now, if you’re feeling lazy (or just want to subject yourself to that trauma in a more concise timespan) you should watch the first two movies: Made in Abyss Movie 1: Journey’s Dawn and then Made in Abyss Movie 2: Wandering Twilight. They are going to give you all that season 1 horror in a condensed format, so at least you can rip the Band-Aid off relatively quickly! Then again, it’s all rendered in gorgeous and grotesque detail, so it might just make you feel worse. After that, you’re gonna watch Made in Abyss Movie 3: Dawn of the Deep Soul and then rub some salt in your wounded eyes by watching Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun, which serves as the movie version of Season 2! But be careful! When you stare into the horrors of Made In Abyss, you can bet they stare right back.

(featured image: Kinema Citrus)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]