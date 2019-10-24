Here’s How Avengers: Endgame Could’ve Ended With All Our Favorite Heroes Alive—Sorry, Hawkeye

It’s been a few months now ,and I still haven’t stopped thinking about Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, mainly because I feel like now, with everything that has happened in the aftermath of its release, there are many things we could do to fix the ending to make everyone happy. For instance, what if the Avengers worked something out so that they all had a hand in taking down Thanos, and no one had to die?

Here’s something I always found interesting: Peter Quill mansplained to Tony Stark in Infinity War without any sort of payoff except for a throwaway line about how the (seemingly) effective plan was his. I’m not saying that mansplaining deserves some kind of payoff, but in this instance, where it’s two men going back and forth on who knows what, I think it would have been interesting to have Quill be right about something. (I hate Peter Quill, but I mean, watching as Peter Quill figured out what would work would be amazing.)

Or maybe even let Nebula figure it out faster than him. Whatever.

What I’m talking about is the Guardians and how they defeated Ronan the Accuser in Guardians of the Galaxy. When it came down to Peter Quill grabbing the Power Stone, the Guardians realized that if they all harnessed its power together, Quill wouldn’t die. So all I’m saying is why didn’t all the Avengers do the thing to help Tony.

Imagine, if you will, Nebula thinking back to this scene:

And then realizing that if all those fighting for the Avengers helped with Tony’s snap, like the Guardians helped with Peter’s, no one had to die. It wouldn’t leave the fate of the world to just Tony and it would mean that the Avengers defeated Thanos in the way they do best: together. That’s the entire point of both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, right? That these heroes should never have broken apart because of Tony and Steve’s egos?

I mean, I’m also team “Wanda, just destroy the Time Stone in Infinity War” or “Let Carol snap her fingers,” but a woman doing something a man could do? I’d love to see it. Anyway, my point is, we could have killed Clint Barton off back in April and then let his death be the only one we had to go through in Endgame, and it would have been glorious. Instead, we watched Jeremy Renner reconnect with his hidden family on a farm while Natasha and Tony had to die for it. Couldn’t Stephen Strange have seen the future where Clint died back in Age of Ultron or something?

Do I think that all the Avengers working together and snapping their fingers so no one dies would work? Of course, and then we’d have all our favorite heroes still alive. Well, except Hawkeye, who would have to die so Natasha could live for that to truly be the case. While Scarlett Johansson continues to say things that make us go “Why, ScarJo?” she at least hasn’t been accused of anything that’s led to rumors that she’s being recast. Could just save us a ll a lot of trouble there.

Make it happen, Marvel. Rerelease number 2!

