Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in December

Whelp readers, we did it. We’re a mere 30 days from the end of the longest, cruelest, most relentless year in recent memory. Honestly, we should all be wearing “I survived 2020” t-shirts/hats/tattoos if we make it through this Final Destination spin-off no one asked for.

As COVID cases surge across the country and the weather turns from brisk and chilly to “I can’t feel my face,” there’s never been a better time to snuggle up under a big fluffy blanket, pour yourself a cup of something toasty, and fall into a Netflix wormhole.

As always, Netflix is coming in hot with several new holiday movies that are cheesy enough to give Hallmark a run for their money. They are also dropping their prestige awards season entries, in case you can’t stomach any more Christmas princes or meet-cutes at a Christmas tree lot. As always, our top picks are in bold.

Dec. 1

Angela’s Christmas Wish

This heartwarming animated tale is a sequel to Angela’s Christmas, which I haven’t seen but is presumably about a family that struggles with having enormous heads on their tiny bodies and learning about the true meaning of Christmas, I guess.

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

This delightful docu-series returns with a look at the making of Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

3 Days to Kill (2014)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Dec. 2

Alien Worlds

A nature documentary about aliens? Netflix you wily sons of bitches, you’ve done it again!

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic

Fierce

Hazel Brugger: Tropical

Dec. 3

Break

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)

Dec. 4

Mank

Gary Oldman stars as screenwriter and social critic Herman J. Mankiewicz in this awards contender from director David Fincher, which follows Mank’s experience writing Citizen Kane for Orson Welles. Filmed in black and white, this film takes us behind the scenes of the greatest film ever made.

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Big Mouth: Season 4

The tweens of Big Mouth are back, and this time they’re suffering through the pitfalls of summer camp.

Bombay Rose

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3

Selena: The Series

This new series follows the life of Selena Quintanilla, the iconic Queen of Tejano Music, and her rise to fame. The series comes 23 years after Jennifer Lopez’s star-making turn in Selena the film, and will hopefully introduce a whole new generation to Selena’s music.

Dec. 5

Detention

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Dec. 7

Ava (2020)

Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell star in this action thriller about a rogue assassin (is there any other kind?) Geena Davis and John Malkovich join in the shoot-em-up fun.

Manhunt: Deadly Games

Dec. 8

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem

Lovestruck in the City

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

Triple 9 (2016)

Dec. 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose)

The Surgeon’s Cut

Dec. 10

Alice in Borderland

This live-action adaptation of Haro Aso’s Japanese suspense manga series follows a group of gamers navigating a strange new world, Borderlands, where the games are deadly.

Dec. 11

A Trash Truck Christmas

Canvas

Giving Voice

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)

The Prom

Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and James Corden star in Ryan Murphy’s small screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.

Dec. 14

A California Christmas

IRL husband and wife pair Lauren and Josh Swickard star as two white people who hate each other but GET THIS fall in love over the holidays.

Hilda: Season 2

Tiny Pretty Things

Based on the book by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton, Tiny Pretty Things looks like a cross between Pretty Little Liars meets Center Stage. Shut up and take my money, etc.

Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

Dec. 16

Anitta: Made In Honorio

Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

This South African series looks like a delightful holiday romp that shows that family drama is universal.

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The Ripper

Run On

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special

Dec. 17

Braven (2018)

Dec. 18

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

This highly anticipated adaptation of the hit August Wilson play features Chadwick Boseman’s last on-screen role before his tragic death. Viola Davis plays the titular Ma Rainey, the legendary “Mother of the Blues” in 1920s Chicago.

Sweet Home

Dec. 20

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)

Dec. 21

The Con Is On (2018)

Dec. 22

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

Dec. 23

The Midnight Sky

George Clooney and his zaddy beard star in this drama about a remote research lab in the Arctic that may be the last outpost of civilization after a global catastrophe.

Your Name Engraved Herein

This drama about two high schoolers who fall in love was Taiwan’s all-time highest-grossing LGBTQ film, receiving 5 Golden Horse Award nominations in 2020.

Dec. 25

Bridgerton

This inclusive Regency-era romance from Shonda Rhimes is truly a Christmas gift to us all.

Dec. 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

DNA

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone

Dec. 27

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

Dec. 28

Cops and Robbers

Rango (2011)

Dec. 29

Dare Me: Season 1

Dec. 30

Best Leftovers Ever!

Equinox

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise

Dec. 31

Best of Stand-Up 2020

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4

Everyone’s favorite spooky girl next door returns for the final chapter in the series.

What are you looking forward to in December? Let us know in the comments!

(featured image: Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com