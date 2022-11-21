Christmas is coming early this year! Netflix has announced a bunch of new releases for December, and there’s a little something for everyone. No, I don’t mean Sandman Season 2 (you have to be PATIENT), but I do mean knife-related game shows! Anime movies! Daniel Craig’s handsome face! Personally, I think this trio represents humanity in a nutshell. You’re either a person who enjoys watching the trials and tribulations of real non-fiction people, you’re only in it for hot guys, or you just want to be left alone to watch anime. Those are the three basic templates for a human being on this planet. And Netflix has you covered, no matter who you are.

There are a lot of titles on this list, so we’re highlighting the titles we’re most excited about in bold and italics.

December 1

Chhota Bheem ki Citi Pitti Gul (Season 1)

Dead End (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Multiple Seasons): Okay, THIS is something I want to see. It’s a game show where a group of contestants attempts an obstacle course WHILE CUTTING THINGS WITH BLADES. What could go wrong?

LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories

Qala (2022)—Netflix Original: Indian musical about a talented singer with a rising career coping with the pressures of success. Starring Triptii Dimri and Swastika Murkherjee.

Split Gravy on Rice (2015)

Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022)

Solace (2015): Crime mystery thriller from director Afonso Poyart about a psychic doctor working with an FBI special agent to catch a serial killer. Starring Anthony Hopkins.

The Masked Scammer (2022)—Netflix Original: Crime documentary about how a master con man scammed French elites out of millions. Mange les riches!

Troll (2022)—Netflix Original: From director Roar Uthaug, this new monster movie sees an ancient troll awakened in a Norwegian mountain. Who doesn’t love a good monster movie?

December 2

Firefly Lane (Season 2, Part 1)—Netflix Original

Hot Skull (Season 1)—Netflix Original—Turkish sci-fi series adaptation. Set in a dystopian world where an epidemic spread through verbal communication. THIS sounds cool. Very Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, for all the gamers out there.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022)—Netflix Original: New movie adaptation of the D. H. Lawrence novel starring Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022)—Netflix Original

“Sr.” (2022)—Netflix Original: Biographical documentary on Robert Downey Jr.’s late father and pioneering filmmaker.

Supermodel Me: Revolution (Season 1)

The Magic Roundabout / Doogal (2005)—Netflix Original

Warriors of Future (2022)—Netflix Original

December 3

Bullet Train (2022): Brad Pitt stars in the summer blockbuster Bullet Train which sees five assassins battling it out on a Japanese train bound for Kyoto.

Dreams Drawn by Dust (Season 1)—Netflix Original

December 5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (Season 1)—Netflix Original

December 6

Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Delivery by Christmas (2022)—Netflix Original

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (2022)—Netflix Original Stand-Up Comedy Special

Storks (2016)

December 7

Burning Patience (2022)—Netflix Original: Spanish language drama about a young man who becomes Pablo Neruda’s mail carrier and gets involved in a world of words that fuels his desire to be a poet to woo the woman of his dreams. Umm … who doesn’t like Neruda?

Emily the Criminal (2022): A crime thriller about a student (Aubrey Plaza) saddled with debt turning to scams and frauds to earn a living. FINALLY. I’ve been waiting for someone to make a student loan debt movie.

I Hate Christmas (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Smiley (Season 1)—Netflix Original

The Marriage App (2022)—Netflix Original

The Most Beautiful Flower (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Too Hot To Handle (Season 4)—Netflix Original: For all the people who love trashy reality TV (myself included).

December 8

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case (2022)—Netflix Original

The Elephant Whisperers (2022)—Netflix Original: Documentary from director Kartiki Gonsalves about a couple in south India dedicating their lives to elephants.

December 9

CAT (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Dragon Age: Absolution (Season 1)—Netflix Original: Anime series based on the Bioware video game RPG series. For all the nerds in the building (also me).

Dream Home Makeover (Season 4)—Netflix Original

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022)—Netflix Original

December 10

Prisoners (2013): Mystery thriller from director Denis Villeneuve and starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal. After his young daughter and her friend go missing, a desperate father clashes with the detective on the case and takes matters into his own hands.

December 13

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2)—Netflix Original

Single’s Inferno (Season 2)—Netflix Original

December 14

Glitter (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Kangaroo Valley (2022)—Netflix Original

December 15

Critical Thinking (2020): John Leguizamo and Michael Kenneth Williams star in this drama based on a true story set in 1998: Five Latino and Black teenagers from the toughest underserved ghetto in Miami fight their way into the National Chess Championship.

December 16

Sonic Prime (Season 1)—Netflix Original: This could be a dumpster fire? But an entertaining one?

The Big 4 (2022)—Netflix Original

A Storm for Christmas (Limited Series)—Netflix Original

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (2022)—Netflix Original: From director Alejandro G. Iñárritu comes a new black comedy about “an acclaimed journalist and documentarian [who] goes on a dreamlike introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present, and his Mexican identity.”

Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator (Season 1)

Cook at all Costs (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Dance Monsters (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Far From Home (Season 1)—Netflix Original

How To Ruin Christmas (Season 3)—Netflix Original

Paradise PD (Season 4)—Netflix Original

Private Lesson (2022)—Netflix Original

Summer Job (Season 1)—Netflix Original

The Recruit (Season 1)—Netflix Original

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (2022)—Netflix Original

December 20

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (2022)—Netflix Original: Feature film for all us anime nerds.

December 21

Emily in Paris (Season 3)—Netflix Original

December 22

Alice in Borderland (Season 2)—Netflix Original: Japanese series returns. To solve the mystery of the Borderland and return to his original world, Arisu and his comrades must take on even more difficult and dangerous games.

December 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)—Netflix Original: Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc in this sequel to Knives Out directed by Rian Johnson.

December 25

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (2022)—Netflix Original: A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical starring Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, and Emma Thompson.

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Limited Series)—Netflix Original: The Witcher prequel is here!

Time Hustler (Season 1)—Netflix Original

December 26

Treason (Limited Series)—Netflix Original: A political thriller about an MI6 agent who has his life flipped upside down after his past catches up with him. Leaving this here for all the Charlie Cox stans.

December 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution (2022)—Netflix Original

December 30

The Glory (Season 1)—Netflix Original: South Korean drama series about a woman who puts a plan of revenge into action. Starring Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, and Im Ji-yeon.

They Cloned Tyrone (2022)—Netflix Original

White Noise (2022)—Netflix Original: Adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel from writer/director Noah Baumbach and starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle.

