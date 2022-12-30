Here’s Everything Coming to Disney+ in January 2023

Disney+ is starting off 2023 strong, providing subscribers with a slew of assorted animated and live-action series. From Star Wars to the multiverse, mystical creatures, and even the paranormal, the popular streaming service is ready to expand their demographic and entice fans of every genre. No matter what you choose to nerd out over, Disney+ has your back. Next month brings the long-awaited season 2 premiere of the Star Wars animated series The Bad Batch, but we will also say goodbye to friends old and new in the season finale of Willow (saying goodbye to Warwick Davis hurts every time). Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ in January 2023.

January 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The highly anticipated season 2 premiere of The Clone Wars spinoff will help ring in the new year, with two brand new episodes dropping the first week of January. The eponymous group, a.k.a. Clone Force 99, is comprised of experimental clones who all have individual extraordinary talents that take them on an array of adventures across the galaxy. Pair that with fan-favorite Omega, the only female clone of Jango Fett in existence, and you have the perfect recipe for an epic tale. The series takes place during the present day Imperial takeover, shortly after the fall of the Jedi. The crew always seems to find themselves in a series of less-than-ideal predicaments (like constantly running from the Empire), all whilst completing their missions and trying to coexist in this new era of Imperial regime. Keep your eyes peeled: You may recognize some familiar faces from other Star Wars series throughout this upcoming season.

The Boonies (season 1)

Locked Up Abroad (season 12)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (season 4)

Primal Survivor (season 1)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (season 2)

National Treasure: Edge of History (episode 5)

Underworld, Inc. (seasons 1 and 2)

Willow (episode 7)

January 6

Strangest Bird Alive

January 11

(Disney+)

Willow (season finale)

Willow is the epic live-action series sequel to the 1988 movie of the same name. From mystical creatures to nonstop adventures full of magic, and even original cast members reprising their roles (Warwick Davis and Joanne Whalley), the series truly honors everything the original film established nearly three decades ago. Willow premiered on Disney+ in December 2023 and will be wrapping up season 1 by the time January hits, with only two episodes left! If you haven’t seen the original film, you should probably watch it at some point, but the series is extremely approachable and easy to pick up on.

Airport Security (seasons 4-8)

Best in Bridal (season 1)

Bride and Prejudice (season 1)

Celebrity Ghost Stories (seasons 5-6)

Chasing Waves (all episodes streaming)

Evil Genius (season 1)

Gina Yei (all episodes streaming)

My Ghost Story (season 1)

Superkitties (season 1)

January 18

Chibi Tiny Tales (season 3)

King Shakir Recycle

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (season 2)

Me & Mickey (season 1)

Night Stalkers (season 1)

Secret Life of Predators (season 1)

January 20

Ocean’s Breath

Sharkatraz

January 25

Bloody Tales of Europe (season 1)

Dino Ranch (season 2)

Hacking the System (season 1)

Riding Britain’s Railroads (season 1)

Mila in the Multiverse (premiere)

Mila is a Brazilian native who is surprised on her 16th birthday with a rather peculiar gift: the ability to travel to parallel universes. She uses this power to her advantage in hopes of finding her missing mother. Follow along with Mila as she navigates those dreaded teenage years while discovering how to hone her new power. Will she be able to find her mother? If there’s anything we know about Disney+, it’s that they are no strangers to the multiverse and definitely can deliver an entertaining series that showcases this popular concept.

(Laura Luz as Mila in Mila in the Multiverse, Boutique Films)

January 27

American Blackout

Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes

T. Rex Autopsy

(featured image: Disney+)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]