We’re anxiously awaiting what adventures lie ahead for our favorite rogue Clone squadron. It took a little longer than expected, but the wait is over and we finally have new information about season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch!

Trailer

We don’t know much about the plot of the new season, but the trailer gives us brief flashes of characters like Bail Organa and Gungi the Wookiee Youngling, indicating the Bad Batch is likely to get caught up in the budding rebellion and possibly the Jedi path.

Release date

The second season was initially slated to premiere in September 2022, but was delayed—possibly due to Andor being delayed from early August to September. The new release date for season 2 of The Bad Batch is Wednesday, January 4, 2023, and it will be a two-part premiere.

Cast

Obviously, Dee Bradley Baker is reprising his role as the Bad Batch (and various other clones in the Star Wars galaxy) alongside Michelle Ang, who returns as Omega, the female clone of Jango Fett. Other returning cast members include Rhea Perlman as Cid the Trandoshan and Noshir Dalal as Vice Admiral Rampart. The new trailer also introduces Emmy Award-winner Wanda Sykes as Phee Genoa.

Episode count

There will be 16 episodes in The Bad Batch‘s second season, and they will be released once a week on Wednesdays with the two-part season finale premiering on March 29, 2023.

Here’s the complete list of episodes:

January 4, 2023 — Episode 201 “Spoils of War” & Episode 202 “Ruins of War” January 11, 2023 — Episode 203 “The Solitary Clone” January 18, 2023 — Episode 204 “Faster” January 25, 2023 — Episode 205 “Entombed” February 1, 2023 — Episode 206 “Tribe” February 8, 2023 — Episode 207 “The Clone Conspiracy” & Episode 208 “Truth and Consequences” February 15, 2023 — Episode 209 “The Crossing” February 22, 2023 — Episode 210 “Retrieval” March 1, 2023 — Episode 211 “Metamorphosis” March 8, 2023 — Episode 212 “The Outpost” March 15, 2023 — Episode 213 “Pabu” March 22, 2023 — Episode 214 “Tipping Point” March 29, 2023 — Episode 215 “The Summit” & Episode 216 “Plan 99” Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer and Key Art | StarWars.com

What are you most looking forward to in season 2? Comment below!

(featured image: Disney+)

