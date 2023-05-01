Here’s Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2023

As HBO Max prepares for its rebirth as Max on May 23, not much is changing elsewhere in the world of streaming. Amazon Prime Video is adding a fairly typical assortment of classic and recent movies in May, along with a new comedy special from Jimmy O. Yang and a selection of nostalgic TV series, including Freaks & Geeks and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Prime Video’s May highlights include both Babe movies, the Wachowskis‘ cult classic thriller Bound, Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom, Thelma & Louise, and I Am Not Your Negro—Raoul Peck’s excellent 2016 documentary about James Baldwin. There are also several newer movie releases arriving later in the month, like George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing, She Said, and Till.

Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2023.

May 1

MasterChef Mexico seasons 1-4 (2015)

A Beautiful Mind (2002)

Amistad (1997)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Babel (2006)

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)

Biker Boyz (2003)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Bound (1996)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Carrie (2002)

Coneheads (1993)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel Tiger! (2012)

Daniel Visits a New Neighborhood (2022)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Europa Report (2013)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fletch (1985)

Fletch Lives (1989)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Ghost Town (2008)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Hamburger Hill (1987)

Hard Eight (1997)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

Howard the Duck (1986)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

Identity Thief (2013)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Leap Year (2010)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Patriot Games (1992)

Reminiscence (2021)

Rise: Blood Hunter (2007)

Rumble In The Bronx (1996)

Safe House (2012)

Saving Face (2005)

Shutter Island (2010)

Space Jam (1996)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Doors (1991)

The Front Page (1974)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Rundown (2003)

The Shootist (1976)

The Terminal (2004)

The Wiz (1978)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

They Might Be Giants (1971)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

True Grit (2010)

Virtuosity (1995)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

May 2

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? Comedy Special (2023)—Prime Video Original

May 4

90210 seasons 1-5 (2009)

Beverly Hills 90210 seasons 1-10 (1991)

Dynasty (1981)

Freaks & Geeks (1999)

Medium seasons 1-7 (2005)

Reign seasons 1-4 (2014)

Sabrina: The Teenage Witch seasons 1-7 (1997)

Tudors seasons 1-4 (2007)

May 5

Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead (2023)—Prime Video Original

¡Hasta la Madre! del día de las madres (2023)—Prime Video Original

May 9

Till (2022)

May 10

La Vida Despues del Reality (2023)

May 11

Academy of Country Music Awards (2023)

May 16

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion Comedy Special (2023)—Prime Video Original

May 18

The Ferragnez – The Series season 2 (2023)—Prime Video Original

May 19

She Said (2022)

May 23

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

May 26

Hohlbeins’ – The Gryphon (2023)

Violent Night (2022)

May 28

Top Five (2014)

May 29

Hot Pursuit (2015)

