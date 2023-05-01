What’s New on HBO Max in May 2023

On May 23, HBO Max will officially become Max. Just … Max. However you feel about the coming name change, there’s plenty to look forward to: Namely, the entire 90 Day Fiancé universe will soon be available to stream alongside the DC franchise and Adult Swim, thanks to Max’s impending assimilation of the whole Discovery+ library. That means you can alternate binge-watching The Wire with season 44 of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. This is the future we were promised! Highbrow and lowbrow art given equal status! Dogs and cats living together!

But before May 23, HBO Max will continue adding new titles to its existing library as it always has, offering a mix of classic movies and recent favorites … and San Andreas. Arguably the most exciting addition to HBO Max in May is the third season of The Other Two, the hilarious series about two adult siblings (Drew Tarver and Heléne York) struggling to attain success while their teen brother—and in season 2, their mom (Molly Shannon)—stumbled into massive celebrity. Season 3 premieres on May 4, just in case you need a little Star Wars Day counter-programming.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to HBO Max in May 2023. Titles also arriving on HBO have been noted.

May 1

Absolute Power (HBO)

Alpha Dog (HBO)

American Honey (HBO)

As Tears Go By

Betrayed (HBO)

Black Mass (HBO)

Blue Valentine (HBO)

Calvary (HBO)

Coffee and Cigarettes

Daddy Day Care (HBO)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who! (HBO)

Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story (HBO)

Eat Pray Love

The Forbidden Kingdom (HBO)

Heartbreakers (HBO)

The Hole In The Ground (HBO)

Hustle & Flow (HBO)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry (HBO)

The Karate Kid, 2010

Kingsman: The Secret Service (HBO)

The Last Castle (HBO)

Lord Of Illusions (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

Lucky You (HBO)

Man Of The House (HBO)

Mid90s (HBO)

Midnight Sun (HBO)

Mirror Mirror (HBO)

Mirrors (Extended Version) (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (HBO)

Paper Moon (HBO)

Paranoia (HBO)

Parasite (HBO)

The Rookie (HBO)

Shark Night 3D (HBO)

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow (HBO)

Soapdish (HBO)

Some Like It Hot (HBO)

Sorority Row (HBO)

Step Brothers

White House Plumbers, limited series premiere (HBO)

Windtalkers (HBO)

May 2

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, documentary premiere (HBO)

Batwheels, season 1E

Run All Night (HBO)

May 3

Fifty Shades of Grey (HBO) (Unrated Version)

May 4

The Other Two, Max Original season 3 premiere

May 5

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, season 1

May 8

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who! (HBO)

Legion of Super-Heroes

Sky Captain and The World of Tomorrow (HBO)

The Conjuring (HBO)

Two Sides of the Abyss (Die zwei Seiten des Abgrunds), Max Original premiere

May 11

Rick and Morty, season 6

May 14

We Baby Bears: Little Falling Star, season 1G

May 15

Land of Gold

Unbreakable (HBO)

May 16

Angel City, three-part documentary series premiere (HBO)

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black III

May 19

The LEGO Batman Movie

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (HBO)

Spy/Master, Max Original premiere

May 20

Love to Love You, Donna Summer, documentary premiere (HBO)

May 22

San Andreas

(featured image: HBO / Warner Bros. / Neon)

